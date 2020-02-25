New Gibraltar skin and Octane Heirloom weapon leaked

A data miner has revealed two new features that could be introduced to Apex Legends soon: a new Gibraltar skin and an Octane melee weapon. Well-known data miner iLootGames, who has a history of accurate leaks, posted images of the two potential items on Twitter last night.

The Gibraltar skin makes the legend look fiercer and reveals a somewhat robotic theme with vibrant colors. It would reportedly be a skin of Legendary rarity and the 12th skin dedicated to the tanky character.

Say hello to Captain Gibby, when all legends abilities combine… He's our hero, gonna take pollution down to zero! pic.twitter.com/FPfnRQq7TR — iLootGames (@iLootGames) February 24, 2020

Octane, on the other hand, could be getting an Heirloom melee weapon, similar to Bloodhound’s Raven’s Bite. These weapons are the rarest items in the game, above the Legendary tier. They can’t be crafted or directly bought and players only have a low chance of getting them from loot crates.

Octane heirloom.. this is gonna be some interesting animations lol pic.twitter.com/L9FLLz18S9 — iLootGames (@iLootGames) February 24, 2020

This Heirloom perfectly suits the style of Octane, the high-mobility character who can’t stop going faster. If this item is added to Apex, it’d become the fifth melee weapon in the game following the ones for Lifeline, Bloodhound, Wraith, and Pathfinder.

Since Heirlooms are an entire set of items, including a melee weapon, banner pose, and intro quip, those last two items would come alongside the weapon skin revealed above.

Apex season four was released on Feb. 4, the day of the one-year anniversary of the game. In addition to a redesigned map, a new battle pass, and other features, the developers promised that “cool stuff” would be revealed later in the season. If those leaks turn out to be true, an announcement may be coming soon from Respawn Entertainment.