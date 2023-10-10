ImperialHal fears Modern Warfare 3 will be final nail in coffin for Apex viewership

Apex Legends, a once-dominant force on Twitch, faces a new threat to its viewership, with ImperialHal convinced Modern Warfare 3 will further diminish its already waning numbers.

The TSM star has liked what he’s seen of MW3 so far. And once the new and improved version of Warzone releases alongside it, he believes Apex is doomed. “We thought the fucking viewership was bad now, and the player count. Just wait until the new Warzone comes out. We’re about to be fucked,” he said.

On top of that, Hal believes factors contributing to the dip include the timing of patch releases and the content they bring. For him, waiting three months for a new patch only to receive minimal updates, like one new character, isn’t enough to keep players hooked.

Recent data supports the star Apex streamer’s concerns too. In 2021, the battle royale averaged 78,755 viewers. This number dipped in 2022, to 75,177 viewers. Then, 2023 saw a much sharper fall, with viewership dropping to an average of 51,102. Recently, the numbers have dwindled to around 42,717 viewers on average.

ImperialHal also has issues with Apex’s ranked play. He wasn’t happy with changes in June, feeling they pushed players away. He doesn’t like the new point system, saying it’s unfair to lower-ranked players and promotes less active play.

As MW3’s release approaches and Apex’s new season is set to launch later this month, ImperialHal believes more Apex players might switch to MW3. The excitement for MW3 is growing, and it will be interesting to see how it will impact Apex.

