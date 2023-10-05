‘We are f**king back’: MW3 hype explodes as CoD pros, streamers get their hands on beta

The anticipation for MW3 has been building for months, and now, with the beta release on the horizon, the community is buzzing with excitement. The trailer’s release has only added fuel to the fire. Some of the biggest names in the scene, including FaZe Swagg, FaZe Santana, Optic Methodz, and more, have all been captivated by it.

FaZe Swagg, known for his energetic and passionate commentary, expressed his excitement on Oct. 4. “We are fucking back,” he exclaimed on Twitter, clearly struggling to contain how hyped he is. His tweet has already drawn thousands of likes and retweets, showing the sentiment is shared.

We are fucking back 😭😭 — FaZe Swagg ☢️ (@Swagg) October 5, 2023

FaZe Santana chimed in with his own thoughts. “We deserved this,” he declared in a tweet. The sentiment reflects the community’s wishes to see an installment that brings back the essence of the franchise. He seems to believe MW3 could be that title based on what he’s seen so far.

See you guys tomorrow for gameplay, can’t wait to show yall what I’ve been talking about.



WE. DESERVED. THIS — FaZe Santana 🇵🇷 (@TheBoiSantana) October 5, 2023

OpTic Shotzzy, another prominent figure in the CoD community, shared his anticipation for the game’s release. “CoD is back. See y’all tomorrow,” he tweeted, hinting at his plans to dive into the beta as soon as it drops. More than 1,000 fans liked it, suggesting they can’t wait to tune in.

CoD is back see y’all tomorrow 💚 — OpTic Shotzzy (@Shotzzy) October 5, 2023

However, the most intriguing reaction came from OpTic Methodz. The pro player, who announced his retirement earlier this year, seemed to be having second thoughts after seeing the trailer. “I might’ve hung it up too soon,” he said. Could the allure of MW3 be enough to pull him back into the competitive scene?

I might’ve hung it up too soon — OpTic Methodz (@Methodz) October 5, 2023

As the countdown to the beta continues, the excitement has almost reached boiling point, especially because of all the revamped MW2 maps that have been confirmed. It’s a huge selling point for a lot of players.

With such strong endorsements from key figures in the community, MW3 is poised to make a significant impact upon release. Only time will tell if it lives up to the hype, but for now, the community is all in.

