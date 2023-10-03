Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer trailer begins new hype cycle ahead of this weekend’s beta

The leaves are changing colors again, so that means the hype train for a new Call of Duty is at full speed ahead once more, thanks especially to the world premiere trailer of Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer component this morning.

The new trailer offers a first look at MW3’s multiplayer gameplay, including new weaponry, new movement, and a glimpse at some classic MW2 (2009) maps remade from the ground up for a new generation.

The full reveal of MW3’s multiplayer will take place this Thursday, Oct. 5 during Call of Duty Next, the livestreamed event that will showcase the upcoming year in CoD, including MW3 Zombies, Warzone’s new map, and Warzone Mobile. So, this trailer is just added flavor in the feast that CoD fans will enjoy this week.

In the trailer, multiple all-time classic maps were on display as Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” played, including Favela, Afghan, Terminal, Highrise, Sub Base, and any multiplayer playground that players may or may not have enjoyed in 2009.

During gameplay, Captain Price teased the new Tac-Stance, which trades accuracy for mobility, but the focus was very clearly on nostalgia, cool new weapon skins, and touting the MW2 2009 maps as a selling point.

It won’t be long before CoD-heads can sink their teeth into MW3 themselves. The game’s beta begins this weekend exclusively on PlayStation on Oct. 6 but returns next week on all platforms in open beta form on Oct. 14.

MW3 launches on Nov. 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with campaign early access for pre-orders going live the week prior on Nov. 2.

About the author