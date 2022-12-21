How to watch the ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Playoffs

The Apex Legends Global Series is going back to LAN and there will be a very distinct U.K. flavor to all of the biggest Apex LAN events in 2023. The ALGS announced today that all of its year three ALGS LANs will take place in London: the Split One Playoffs, the Split Two Playoffs, and the ALGS Championships in the summer.

First up is the Split One Playoffs, which are scheduled to take place from Feb. 2 to 5, 2023. The first LAN of the year will take place at the Copper Box Arena, a venue that hosted Olympic events in 2012 and has subsequently been the home of several other esports tournaments.

👑In London we will crown our Champions👑



Catch the best #ALGS teams in the world compete in the Split 1 Playoffs for a $1M USD prize pool at the Copper Box Arena from Feb 2-5, 2023‼️



🎟️Tickets on sale tomorrow, Dec 22nd



Tickets will be available for spectators to watch the Split One Playoffs live, but the vast majority of viewers will watch online. And to watch online, you need to know the best streams around for the event.

All streams for the ALGS Split One Playoffs

As with all major ALGS events, viewers can catch the ALGS Split One Playoffs on the official Apex Legends streaming channels on Twitch and YouTube. But viewers on Twitch will have access to more viewing features and options than those on YouTube.

In Twitch, viewers will have access to the Multiview feature. This lets viewers open up the Command Center in the Apex channel and watch splitscreen action with their choice of POV. All teams that are participating in a lobby will have their own POV broadcast, as well as the main broadcast channel, the current map with all team locations on it, and more.

Viewers can even navigate to the various broadcast coverage in languages outside of English in the Command Center, making Twitch the go-to destination for streaming the Split One Playoffs.

In addition to the main broadcast and Multiview feature, the ALGS is once again bringing the B stream hype back to life with everyone’s favorite content creators and sometimes-pros, NiceWigg of 100 Thieves and Greek of Charlotte Phoenix.

Proud to announce that we will be hosting the official B streams for all 3 Apex Legends LANS. The B stream is back. pic.twitter.com/D9Z9xLSf5M — 100T NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) December 21, 2022

The duo will once again be on location and green screen-free as they bring their unfiltered style to the ALGS broadcast. Typically, the games that are not being shown on the main broadcast but are happening simultaneously will be cast by Wigg and Greek on the B stream. Viewers who want to watch the B stream can catch it on NiceWigg’s channel.

Finally, there’s usually a good assortment of popular streamers who will host watch parties of their own when big ALGS events are going on. While many of those streamers are also pros who will be competing at the Split One Playoffs, you can usually rely on people like iiTzTimmy, Daltoosh, and more to keep the energy going and the good times rolling.