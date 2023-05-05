How to vote for the next Apex Legends LTM

For the first time, Respawn is letting Apex Legends players choose the next LTM that will feature in its own playlist during the game’s next event. Instead of a new limited-time mode, however, players will have to pick their favorite between the three LTMs in the Mixtape playlist: Control, Gun Run, or Team Deathmatch.

A cynical person like myself thinks that this is Respawn sneaking in a more objective way to figure out which LTM in the playlist is the most popular, or if there is an LTM that should be rotated out of the permanent Mixtape playlist. And if you’re reading this, Respawn employee, please don’t take Control away from me.

Regardless of the motivations behind it, voting for an event’s LTM is a cool way to continue engaging the community and trying to give the players what they want the most in the next event, which will happen sometime in season 17. But to have their say, every player needs to vote.

Where to vote for the next Apex Legends LTM

Thankfully, voting for your LTM of choice is pretty easy. You can just head over to the official Apex Legends website and select one of the three options.

We’re letting the community decide which Limited Time Mode should get its own dedicated playlist during the first in-game event coming in Arsenal! Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run.



Be sure to vote here before May 8th to make your voices heard! 👉https://t.co/jmb0CM6Xqk pic.twitter.com/5C1tjeDFh2 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 5, 2023

The voting page also gives you the option to share your vote on social media in case you want all of your friends to pile on the votes for your favorite mode.

Related: Apex Legends season 17 early patch notes

The voting is open now and will run until May 8. The voting will officially close at 10am CT on May 8, 24 hours before season 17 of Apex, Arsenal, is due to launch. And while we’re not sure exactly when the next event will come when the new season launches, we imagine players won’t have to wait too long to see the results of the vote.