Democracy in the Outlands: Apex players head to the polls to pick season 17’s LTM

The next limited-time mode coming to Apex Legends will be voted on by you, the fans, Respawn announced today.

Players can vote between now and May 8 to choose between Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run for the LTM that will be coming during Apex’s season 17, Arsenal, which begins this upcoming Tuesday, May 9.

We’re letting the community decide which Limited Time Mode should get its own dedicated playlist during the first in-game event coming in Arsenal! Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run.



“We’re letting the community decide which Limited Time Mode should get its own dedicated playlist during the first in-game event coming in Arsenal! Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run,” Respawn said. “Which mode is your favorite? Vote and you might be able to play it to your heart’s content throughout the duration of the event.”

All three of the LTM options offer a change of pace from the standard battle royale mode in Apex, featuring respawns and fun ways for the roster of legends to flex their abilities while using the game’s vast variety of weapons.

Team Deathmatch is the classic mode where two squads of six face off to try and be the first to net 50 kills, Control is nine-vs-nine where teams try to capture control zones, and Gun Run features four squads of three legends vying to be the first team to get a kill with 25 different weapons.

The variety is definitely there across the three modes, which have all been limited-time offerings at one point or another over the past few years. But this is the first time players have been given the opportunity to pick which one is featured.

The LTM that wins the fan vote will be revealed on May 18.