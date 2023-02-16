How to use Ring Consoles in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 16 has dropped and the FPS’ fourth anniversary has arguably delivered the goods. There have been changes to game modes, weapons, maps, and developers added a massive collection of skins for fans to don.

One of the newest game changes is Ring Consoles. You’ll find these technological marvels scattered across the landscape, but if you don’t know what to do with them, they’re useless.

These ring consoles are an incredibly useful way to navigate the map as they share the next ring location. This lets you guide your way through the treacherous valleys and hills of each and every map.

How do I use Ring Consoles in Apex Legends?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Only specific legends can use ring consoles. They are:

Catalyst

Caustic

Rampart

Wattson

These controller-class legends are the only characters who have the power to interact with ring consoles. It’s as simple as wandering around until you spot one, walk up to it, and interact with it.

As soon as you interact with the Ring Console, you’ll have to hold down the button specific to your console or PC until the sequence is complete. Then a voice prompt will let you know it’s complete. Once it’s done, check your map and you’ll be able to see where the next ring is.

You’ll only be able to use them once per ring, meaning you can’t find out every single ring on one machine. You’ll have to find the other machines after each previous ring has closed.

Now you’ll have the upper hand when planning out your route to the next circle. The only issue with Ring Consoles is that they leave you exposed. So having your teammates protect your controller while they’re accessing the mainframe is essential.