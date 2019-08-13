How to unlock new cosmetics during Apex Legends’ Iron Crown event

Respawn kicked off the Iron Crown Collection Event today, introducing tons of new content for Apex Legends fans to enjoy.

Along with the debut of the Iron Crown event, Respawn released 30 unique cosmetics that are limited to this event. With the introduction of new packs and an additional tab in the in-game store, players have a lot of information to sift through in a short amount of time.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking all the fresh, new content.

Iron Crown Collection packs

The Iron Crown event brings a unique Apex pack that includes limited-time content. Players will be able to open these packs for a chance at unlocking 24 different cosmetics. “Open Iron Crown Collection Packs for a 50 percent shot at an Epic item and a 50 percent shot at a Legendary item from a set of 24 themed items,” Respawn developer Leeeeeee-RSPN said. “No Commons, no Rares, and no duplicates will be included in these packs.”

Since there are no duplicates, players who unlock 24 Iron Crown packs are guaranteed to complete the entire Iron Crown collection. All packs unlocked after the collection is complete will grant you 700 Apex Coins. Players can earn two Iron Crown packs from completing a variety of challenges during the event.

Event shop

An additional event shop will be available until Aug. 27 for players to buy cosmetics by spending “Crowns,” a new event currency. To earn Crowns, players must complete unique challenges or receive them by opening Iron Crown packs.

Six additional cosmetics, such as The Dragon’s Claw Wingman skin, will be available for purchase in the shop using Crowns. These cosmetics won’t be available in Iron Crown packs.

All unspent Crowns will be automatically converted into Crafting Metals at the end of the event.

Bloodhound Heirloom Set

Bloodhound’s Heirloom set will be available for purchase by shelling out 3,500 Apex coins, only after you unlock all of the Iron Crown Collection items. “During the event, if you unlock all 24 Iron Crown Collection Pack items, you’ll be able to get Bloodhound’s Heirloom Set with Apex Coins,” Leeeeeee-RSPN said. “The Bloodhound Heirloom Set will enter the standard Apex Pack bonus pool after the Iron Crown Preview Event ends.”

For players who don’t buy the Heirloom during the Iron Crown event, it’ll be available in Apex packs. Players are guaranteed one heirloom for every 500 Apex packs that are opened.