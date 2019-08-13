Apex Legends’ Iron Crown Collection Event is now live

The Apex Legends Iron Crown Collection Event has begun.

Respawn’s event to boost the Battle Pass with more content has finally arrived at the midway point of season two. New skins, game modes, and loot will be included in the event for Apex fans to enjoy.

Apex Legends on Twitter Declare your right to rule. 👑 Stand above the rest in limited-time Solos mode, score unique cosmetics, launch into an adrenaline-fueled town takeover designed by Octane himself, and more. https://t.co/daQDIW8Pli

Here’s a list of what’s included in the Iron Crown Collection Event.

Solos mode

Apex Legends on Twitter Next week, only one can reign. 👑 The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time mode begins 8/13. https://t.co/8tG4EhIqQf

The most fan-requested feature since launch is finally out: Solos mode. Players inclined to drop alone can finally do so without being flamed by their teammates. The limited-time mode pins players against each other to see who will be the last one standing.

Town Takeover

In addition to Solos, a Town Takeover mode will make an appearance on Kings Canyon. Next to Thunderdome, there will be a dare devil’s paradise that would make Evel Knievel proud. With jump pads and rings of fire, players can go toe-to-toe in this fun game mode.

New skins

An assortment of skins for eight legends is also coming with the event. The skins mostly boast a medieval knight theme, with characters like Pathfinder and Bloodhound donning armor and chain mail. These skins are made to complement the already released Jade Tiger Octane and Prince of Darkness Caustic skins.

Bloodhound heirloom

Finally, a second heirloom it set to make its way to Apex to accompany Wraith’s knife. Bloodhound’s axe, which showcases a red-eyed raven at its head, is going to be released with the Iron Crown Collection Event.

The Iron Crown Collection Event will also include a double XP weekend and additional loot packs. The event runs until Aug. 27, so get out there and claim your crown.