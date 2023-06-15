How to unlock Horizon’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Horizon joined the Apex Legends roster many years ago in the seventh season, and it’s been since then that players have wondered when the Scottish scientist would join the exclusive list of legends with an Heirloom melee weapon.

While those players undoubtedly didn’t expect to be waiting until season 17 for it to arrive, the newly announced Dressed to Kill Collection event is where Horizon’s Heirloom will finally make its debut in-game. Launching on June 20, the event features the standard fare store filled with 24 limited-time cosmetics available for purchase, as well as a round of balance changes and the return of the Armed & Dangerous LTM.

If you want to get your hands on the Horizon Heirloom, playfully named ‘Gravity Maw,’ the moment that it drops alongside Apex’s Dressed to Kill event on June 20, here’s how to go about unlocking it.

How to unlock Horizon’s Heirloom, Gravity Maw, in Apex Legends

To unlock Horizon’s Heirloom in Apex Legends, you have two possible paths. The first is via the Dressed to Kill Collection event, and the second will be through the Mythic Store.

During the two-week runtime of Dressed to Kill, from June 20 through July 4, the Horizon Heirloom will be exclusively available through the limited-time event store. After purchasing all 24 limited-time event cosmetics, either with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, players will automatically receive Horizon’s Heirloom as a bonus reward.

If you don’t have the money to buy it outright, you will need to wait until the Heirloom enters the Mythic Store at the end of the Dressed to Kill event. In the Mythic Store, the Horizon Heirloom will be available for purchase with 150 Heirloom Shards.

Heirloom Shards are traditionally unlocked via Apex Packs, as either a reward with a one percent drop rate or a guaranteed drop if you’ve opened 500 Apex Packs without receiving any. Some Collection events will occasionally feature Heirloom Shards as the bonus reward.

Purchasing the Horizon Heirloom through the event will most likely be cheaper for the majority of players and doesn’t leave it up to the same RNG that Heirloom Shards require. Although for those who have been holding onto their Heirloom Shards for this very day, all you will have to do is wait until the event ends on July 4 to finally cash in those saved-up treasures.

