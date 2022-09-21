Apex Legends is a game that can take a toll on your computer. While it’s one of the most popular battle royales on the market and it’s free to play, it can take a lot of processing power and some powerful graphics card to render the game as it’s intended. Even then, you’ll need to worry about the frames per second that your game runs at in order to get smooth and competitive experience.

With all the competing resources that the game requires of your PC, many players decide to cap the FPS that their Apex game runs at. Limiting your FPS can help ease the load on your computer, helping to fix issues with your game stuttering or feeling like you have some amount of input lag. this can take some fiddling around to find the right FPS cap for your own computer, but it’s often worth it for players concerned with performance.

Controller players on PC also often cap their FPS for Apex considerably lower than what most top-end PCs can offer because of how the game’s aim assist functions. Many of the best controller players cap their FPS at 144, far below the 200+ FPS that many PCs can offer players.

On the other hand, maybe you’re trying to find the exact perfect FPS for Apex on your PC, and you need to remove a previous cap. That can be completed in much the same way as setting the max FPS level in the first place.

Whatever reason you have for capping your FPS or removing an FPS cap, figuring out how to actually do it in Apex can be a little tricky. Check out the guide below to learn how to do it.

How to set or remove the FPS cap in Apex Legends

Origin

If you’re playing Apex on Origin and want to mess around with the FPS cap, follow these steps.

Open your Origin game library

Right click Apex Legends

Open Game Properties

Go to Advanced Launch Options

In Advanced Launch Options in the field marked Command Line Arguments, type “+fps_max [FPS value]”

So, if you want to set your FPS cap to 144, you would type “+fps_max 144”. If you want to remove the FPS cap altogether, type “+fps_max unlimited”.

Steam

If you’re playing Apex on Steam and want to change or remove the FPS cap, follow these steps.

Open your Steam game library

Right click Apex Legends

Open Properties

Go to Launch Options under General Properties

In Launch Options, type “+fps_max [FPS value]”

Again,if you want to remove the FPS cap altogether, type “+fps_max unlimited”.