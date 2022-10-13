Will next-gen consoles get 120 FPS support in Apex Legends?

One of the longest-running requests from the Apex Legends community has been for 120 FPS support in-game on current-generation consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since Sony and Microsoft began rolling out support for higher refresh rates in modern games, the Apex Legends player base has wondered when EA and Respawn Entertainment will make it available for the popular FPS shooter.

Having the ability to enable 120 FPS (120 Hz refresh rate) would be a massive boon to the console community. As of right now, those players are hard-locked at 60 FPS, which puts them at a disadvantage when playing against PC players. PC users have the ability to set their refresh rate, which in turn allows them to increase their FPS, to whatever their computer and monitor can run. For example, if a PC player has a high-end rig with a monitor capable of doing 240 Hz refresh rate, they can, in theory, have 240 FPS when in-game.

On the other hand, console players can have the best monitor on the market. Since Apex Legends has locked consoles at 60 FPS, however, having a monitor with a high refresh rate means nothing since players can’t take advantage of it.

At the time of writing, there’s no clear-cut word from either EA or Respawn Entertainment regarding future support for 120 FPS on the current-gen consoles. Many players thought the support for 120 FPS would arrive via the “next-gen enhancements” update that was released in March 2022. That update only provided the ability to output 4k resolution, though, not 120 FPS.

Since that update, Respawn Entertainment has continually said that 120 FPS support is “coming in future updates.” There has been no concrete timeline given, forcing console players to wait in limbo. The last update on the subject came earlier in 2022.

As it stands, it seems as though PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will eventually gain the ability to crank up their FPS to 120 in Apex Legends. Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to when that will happen. Hopefully, Respawn provides players with some kind of update by the end of the year. Until then, console players will be hard-locked to 60 FPS.