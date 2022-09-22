Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.

If you play on PC, chances are you use either Steam or Origin as your platform of choice. Steam is generally thought of as the more popular platform. If you’ve been playing on Origin, it’s possible to make the jump over to Steam to play with your Steam friends and preserve your cosmetics. Thankfully, EA and developer Respawn have made the process as easy and painless as possible.

Here’s how to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex on a different platform.

Linking accounts

To link accounts, you’ll first need to download the game through Steam. Open the Steam desktop application or pull up its browser-based service. Search for Apex Legends, then click the Download button. The game is free-to-play, so you won’t need to pay anything.

After it finishes downloading, launch the game. Apex will ask you if you want to log into your Origin account. Enter the username and password that you normally use for Origin and your EA account. After your login is accepted, Steam will perform the first-time setup, and then the game will launch.

Once you get to the title screen, you should find that all of your progress and cosmetics are intact and that you have access to your Steam friends list and the Steam overlay from within the game. You can now join friends who are playing through Steam and other platforms if you’ve added them by username. This process works for other Origin games that are also on Steam.

If you decide for some reason that you want to unlink your accounts, you can do it through the EA Support website. You’ll need to contact EA directly to do it, but it can be done if you make a mistake or connect the wrong accounts.