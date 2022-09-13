How to get unbanned in Apex Legends

Just don't let it happen again.

Players get banned in games for a variety of reasons, with innocent players sometimes getting caught in the crossfire. For Apex Legends players, there’s a remedy that’ll help you get your accounts unbanned.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has a high standard of gameplay, where toxicity is punished heavily, and cheating is punished harder.

There are several other reasons why you can get banned.

Why am I banned on Apex Legends?

Here’s a list of all the reasons why someone would get banned in Apex Legends:

Using cheats

Using glitches or exploits

Selling/buying in-game content for real currency

Account sharing

Toxicity

Image via Respawn Entertainment

How do I get my account unbanned in Apex?

Fortunately for the innocent few, and the guilty bunch, there is a chance you can get your account unbanned. Depending on the severity of your case, the Respawn gods might provide forgiveness for the lucky members in Apex limbo.

If players are banned for extreme toxicity, there’s not much chance of your ban getting overturned, this goes for cheating and the rest as well.

Contact Apex support and make your way through the instructions below.