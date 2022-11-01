How to get the Suns Up Catalyst skin in Apex Legends

Most new legends receive a launch bundle upon their arrival in Apex Legends—and season 15 legend Catalyst is no exception. Launch bundles typically include the legend they’re centered around, a legendary skin, a matching legendary weapon skin, and one other cosmetic specifically for the legend. While the skins from these bundles may reappear in the shop in later seasons, it’s always best to grab them as soon as possible if you can’t live without the skin in question.

The featured skin in Catalyst’s launch bundle is Suns Up, a legendary skin that gives the ferrofluid user an orange glow that’s as bright and solid as her resolve. It’s currently one of the rarest Catalyst skins out there, so you’ll need to put in a little legwork if you want to unlock it.

Here’s how to unlock Suns Up Catalyst in Apex.

How to unlock Suns Up

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Suns Up, which is a legendary skin, can’t be crafted through the legend menu, which is where players would normally go to craft other skins. Instead, you’ll need to purchase the Catalyst launch bundle from the in-game store to unlock this skin. To do so, click the Store tab on the top of the screen on the main menu. From there, make sure you’re on the Specials tab and select the launch bundle.

The bundle can only be purchased with Apex coins, the game’s premium currency. At time of writing, it costs 3,000 Apex coins, which is about $30. Purchasing the bundle not only gives you access to Suns Up, but it unlocks Catalyst herself, the legendary Wingman skin Guns Up (get it?), and the epic Guardian Angel holospray. Immediately after you purchase the bundle, Suns Up will be unlocked and you can equip it as usual through the legend screen. The bundle is available for three weeks from the date of this writing, or until Nov. 22, so if you want it, grab it while you can.

If you’d rather unlock Catalyst by herself, you can purchase her from the legend screen for either 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex coins. If you have enough Legend Tokens to unlock her but you still want Suns Up, the smart move is to use your Legend Tokens to unlock her and then purchase her bundle at a discount since you’ll already have one of the items in it. If you unlock Catalyst first, the price of the bundle falls to 2,250, or roughly $25, making it a better deal.