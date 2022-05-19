How to get the Newcastle Stone Skies skin in Apex

Newcastle got some love today with the release of the Stone Skies bundle through Prime Gaming.

The centerpiece of the bundle is the Stone Skies skin, an epic rarity skin for Newcastle. The black, pink, and teal colorway is accented by a glowing teal design that covers much of Newcastle’s armor and shield and is a cool way to stand out while not many skins for Apex Legends’ newest character are available in the game.

Big shield, bigger heart 🛡️❤️



Unlock Stone Skies Newcastle, the Real Teal Peacekeeper, and matching Banner Frame this month through #PrimeGaming.



🔗: https://t.co/y6RA2uLK8j pic.twitter.com/zKtow43Bda — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 19, 2022

This skin set is also free for Apex players with a Prime Gaming account, but they must first claim the skin bundle. Players who don’t claim the skin bundle before it leaves Prime Gaming in a month’s time won’t be able to unlock the skin.

Here’s how to get Newcastle’s Stone Skies skin.

How to get the Newcastle Prime Gaming skin

To unlock Stone Skies skin, players must link their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. This can be done on the Apex Legends page on Prime Gaming’s website. In the upper left-hand corner of the page, players can select a drop-down info tab labeled “Instructions.” In the Instructions drop down, there’s a link players can use to link their accounts.

Players will need to make sure that the EA account they link to their Prime Gaming account is connected to the same platform on which they play the game. Players should sign into their EA account using the log-in option of their platform of choice and then link that account to their Prime Gaming account.

Once the accounts are linked, players can hit “Claim now” on the Newcastle Stone Skies Bundle card. This should complete the process of unlocking the skin bundle. To access their new skins, players simply need to open Apex and their new skins should be available for them to access.

Once the Stone Skies skin is unlocked, all that’s left is for the player to equip it and then drop into another match in the Outlands.