Got the ‘Problem Processing Game Logic’ error in Apex Legends? If you’re seeing a message that says “There is a problem processing game logic. Please try again” when joining a game, let’s understand what it means and how to solve it.

What causes the ‘Problem Processing Game Logic’ error in Apex Legends?

The ‘Problem Processing Game Logic’ error shows up when the EA servers can’t check your account. It’s usually an issue on their end, not yours. This is why many players might see it all at once.

Still, there are things you can do to fix it quite quickly.

How to fix ‘Problem Processing Game Logic’ in Apex Legends

Re-verify your account by restarting your client or router

The best thing you can do to fix this issue is to re-verify your account by restarting your client or router. It’s a process of elimination here, so you can try each of the following steps to see if any of them work for you:

Close down the client and re-open it

Log out of your account and log back in

Restart your PC or console

Restart your router

Alternative solutions

If these steps don’t help, try these:

Update your client if it’s out of date

Re-install the game

For console players, you can also try deleting the saved data linked to the client.

On PlayStation : Go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > System Storage > Apex Legends

: Go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > System Storage > Apex Legends On Xbox: Go to Home > My Games and Apps > Apex Legends > Manage Game Data and Addons > Saved Data

If all else fails, that means it’s a server-side issue and there’s nothing you can do. Instead, you’ll have to wait for EA and Respawn to sort out the Apex issue themselves.

