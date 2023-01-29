How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends

When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point.

While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when it comes to playing the game, these hiccups are mostly reversible as well. The Error Code 408 is one error that has been appearing for years now, ever since season nine of the game began back in 2021.

Error 408 is a matchmaking error code in Apex which prevents players from getting into matches and disconnects them, essentially stopping you from playing the game.

You can always turn the game off and back on again, which is a solution ubiquitous to errors of any sort, but this is most likely not going to help in the case of Error 408 in Apex Legends. For solutions that actually do work, however, continue reading our guide on how to fix the error code 408 in Apex Legends.

Fixing error Code 408 in Apex Legends

There are two methods that you can try to solve the issue of Error Code 408 in Apex. They are as follows:

Simple fix to Error Code 408:

Go to your PC or console’s device settings. Head over to the Network Connections or Network Settings option. Select the type of network you are using such as WiFi or Ethernet. Disable the rest of the network types. Finally, restart the game. Check whether the error message pops up again.

If Error Code 408 doesn’t pop up for you anymore, hurray. You’ve successfully fixed the issue for yourself in Apex. If it does persist, however, you’ll need to follow the more complex fix outlined below.

Complex fix to Error Code 408:

Head over to your PC or console’s device settings once again. Visit your Network Connections or Network Settings option. Search for Change Adapter settings. Select the network card whose priority needs to be changed. Right-click on this network card. Select Properties. Switch to Internet Protocol Version 4. Select Properties once more. Click on the Advanced Tab. Disable the option for Automatic Metric. Head over to the Interface Metric textbox. Add in a high-value number to increase the priority of your selected connection type.

One of the two methods elaborated on above should work to fix Error Code 408 in Apex, and you should only try the complex method if the simple one doesn’t work.