How to fix Apex Legends white screen error on PS4

The white screen error on Apex Legends is enough to make players through their controllers through their TV screen. Fear not, there are fixes, and hopefully, you’ll be back to missing your entire R-99 magazine in no time.
Like most games, Apex Legends is prone to the occasional error. These types of errors can be the worst mainly due to the lack of fixes. However, we’ve got you covered.
What is the white screen error in Apex Legends on PS4?
The white screen error can occur when players boot up Apex Legends on their respective gaming platforms. Once you’re about to get through to the main menu, your screen will turn white.
From here you won’t be able to do anything except manually shut down your game or console. This means you won’t be able to play Apex Legends at all and puts an immediate end to a gaming session.
How to fix the white screen error in Apex Legends on PS4
Linking your Apex Legends and EA account
Sometimes the issue is due to an unlinked EA and PSN account. You might be thinking, “It was linked before,” and you’d be right. For some unknown reason, your accounts have the potential to unlink from time to time.
This means you’ll have to relink your PSN and your EA account. To do this you’ll have to:
- Head to the EA Sign in page
- Choose which console you’d like to connect using the icons above the sign-in.
- Fill in your details.
- Once you’re done your accounts will be linked.
Another way to do this is to reinstall the game, which is also another solution. You could kill two birds with one stone.
Reinstall Apex Legends and deleting game data
Reinstalling a game is the longest and least entertaining fix for the white screen issue. But, once you’ve deleted all game data on your console or PC, there’s a good chance your problem will be solved.
To do this:
- Go to Settings.
- Then click on Application Saved Data Management.
- Select which storage applies to you.
- Then click Delete.
- Select the game you wish to delete and then click Select all.
- Confirm your decision.