How to fix Apex Legends white screen error on PS4

The white screen error on Apex Legends is enough to make players through their controllers through their TV screen. Fear not, there are fixes, and hopefully, you’ll be back to missing your entire R-99 magazine in no time.

Like most games, Apex Legends is prone to the occasional error. These types of errors can be the worst mainly due to the lack of fixes. However, we’ve got you covered.

What is the white screen error in Apex Legends on PS4?

Hands up! Image via Respawn Entertainment

The white screen error can occur when players boot up Apex Legends on their respective gaming platforms. Once you’re about to get through to the main menu, your screen will turn white.

From here you won’t be able to do anything except manually shut down your game or console. This means you won’t be able to play Apex Legends at all and puts an immediate end to a gaming session.

Related These are the damage stats for all weapons in Apex Legends

How to fix the white screen error in Apex Legends on PS4

Linking your Apex Legends and EA account

Sometimes the issue is due to an unlinked EA and PSN account. You might be thinking, “It was linked before,” and you’d be right. For some unknown reason, your accounts have the potential to unlink from time to time.

This means you’ll have to relink your PSN and your EA account. To do this you’ll have to:

Head to the EA Sign in page

Choose which console you’d like to connect using the icons above the sign-in.

Fill in your details.

Once you’re done your accounts will be linked.

Another way to do this is to reinstall the game, which is also another solution. You could kill two birds with one stone.

Reinstall Apex Legends and deleting game data

Reinstalling a game is the longest and least entertaining fix for the white screen issue. But, once you’ve deleted all game data on your console or PC, there’s a good chance your problem will be solved.

To do this: