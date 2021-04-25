How to change your name in Apex Legends

New names are for new beginnings.

Not all people have the gift of finding the best username when they first create their account.

Though there are titles that charge players for changing their in-game tags, it's completely free in Apex Legends. The process will be slightly different based on your platform of choice.

Changing your name won't be Apex specific in most cases, and your tag will also be different in other games that you play.

Here's how you can change your name in Apex Legends.

How can you change your name in Apex Legends on PC?

Changing your Apex name is relatively more straightforward compared to consoles. The process is slightly different for Steam and Origin, but changing your name on both platforms won't take longer than a few minutes.

If you use Origin to play Apex:

Launch Origin

Click on your current username, which will be right next to your profile picture on the bottom left corner of your screen.

Choose “View My Profile”

Select “Edit on EA.com" on the top left corner of your profile

You'll be directed to your account page on EA's official website If this is your first visit, you'll be asked to choose a security question and verify your email address.

Click on the blue "Edit" next to "Basic Information"

Change your ID to your new one and select "Save" to confirm your new username.

Click on the blue Edit writing next to Basic Information - Screengrab via EA Verify your identity to continue on with the name changing process - Screengrab via EA Open up your email and type the verificitation code you received into this panel - Screengrab via EA After verifiying your identify, you'll be able to change your name and click on save to finalize the changes - Screengrab via EA

If you play Apex through Steam:

Launch Steam

On your library, click on your username, which you can find on the top right corner of your screen

Click on “View Profile”

You'll be redirected to your profile page

Look for the Edit Profile button and click on it

Under the General tab, you'll be able to change your username, which will also change your name in Apex.

How can you change your name in Apex Legends on PlayStation?

Changing your name on consoles is relatively more complicated than PC. On Xbox and PlayStation, your Apex name is tied to your gamer tag. You'll need to change your PSN or Xbox Live tags if you're looking to change your name in Apex.

Unlike Origin and Steam, there can be limitations on how often you can change your name on PSN and Xbox Live, meaning you'll be stuck with your new name for a while until you can change it again.

PlayStation users will need to:

Navigate to Sony's Account Management page on your browser and log in with your details

Click on the Edit button next to your current gamer tag

Enter your new ID and confirm the changes

Once you change your PSN ID, you'll be logged out of all your devices and you'll need login again

The browser method isn't the only way to change your PSN ID, however.

On PS4, you can:

Go to settings

Choose “Account Management”

Select “Account Information”

Click on “Profile”

Select “Online ID”

Choose your new online ID

Complete the process by confirming the change

On PS5, you can:

Navigate to settings

Select “Users and Accounts”

Choose “Account”

Click on “Profile”

Select “Online ID”

Choose your new name and confirm it to complete the process

After changing your PSN ID, your name in Apex will also change on your next login.

How can you change your name in Apex Legends on Xbox?

Like on PlayStation, you'll need to change your gamer tag to change your name in Apex. While you can do this on your console, it's also possible to change your name via Xbox's official website.

For the browser method, you'll need to:

Visit Xbox.com

Sign in with your Microsoft/Xbox account and complete the verification process if it pops up

Click on your username, which you can see next to your profile picture on the top right corner of the page

Choose "Xbox profile"

Select "Customize"

Click on the Pencil icon next to your current gamer tag

You'll then be forwarded to a new screen where you'll be able to type in your new gamer tag

After signing with your credentialy, click on your username/profile picture on the top right section of your screen - Image via Microsoft Choose Xbox profile from the drop down menu - Image via Microsoft Click on Customize located right under your name in the Xbox profile settings - Image via Microsoft Select the pencil icon next to your current gamertag to change your name - Image via Microsoft Check the availability of your new gamer tag to proceed - Image via Microsoft If your new name passes Microsoft's test, you'll get to have one final look on how it'll look like on various Microsoft services before making the final decision - Image via Microsoft If everything looks good, click on Change gamer tag to finalize the process - Image via Microsoft Once you get to the Success page, your name will be changed and you can either close the website or click on the green button to navigate back to the main page - Image via Microsoft

On an Xbox Series X or S, you can change your name by doing the following

Press the Xbox button on your controller and open the guide panel

Select "Profile and System" and choose your gamertag

Choose "My Profile" and then "Customize profile"

Enter your new gamer that under the area where it says choose your new gamertag

On the next page, you'll be shown how your gamertag will look like on various Xbox services

Choose "Change gamertag" to complete the process

On Xbox 360:

Sign into your Xbox account on your console and navigate to settings

Select "Profile"

Choose "Edit profile" and locate your gamertag

Select "Enter New Gamertag" and type in your new one

Click on "Use this Gamertag" to complete the process

How can you change your name in Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch?

Changing your Apex name is relatively easier on a Nintendo Switch compared to an Xbox and PlayStation.