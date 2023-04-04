How to 1v1 in Apex Legends

In the era of multiplayer shooters, the term “1v1” has been coined as a way to describe a one-on-one duel with an opponent. 1v1s exploded in popularity during the early days of Call of Duty and Halo, as friends or strangers were able to easily join a private match with each other and go head-to-head using their own custom settings.

While video games and shooters have come a long way since then, some titles still make it difficult for players to set up a 1v1, namely Apex Legends.

Given the fact Apex started out as strictly a battle royale title, it was no surprise to see the game not have a private match feature. However, as the game began to evolve and add new modes and features, players started to ask the developers at Respawn for a way to 1v1 their friends. Luckily, Apex already had a terrific arena for a potential 1v1 in the Firing Range.

The training area for Apex even bugged out a few times, allowing players to engage in 1v1 battles when they weren’t supposed to. Fortunately in 2023, the developers have designed a simple and easy way for players to 1v1 in Apex, which you can see how to do below.

Setting up a 1v1 in Apex Legends

You can see the steps to set up a proper 1v1 in Apex below.

Launch Apex and ensure your 1v1 opponent is appearing online and in-game

Either join the friend you want to 1v1 or invite them to your party (if your friend is on another platform, make sure to enable crossplay in the settings)

In the main lobby with you and your friend in the party, the host needs to select the “Select Game Mode” box on the left side of the screen

Change the map to the Firing Range (located at the top of the screen) and then press “Ready” along with the other person in the party

This will launch the Firing Range training arena with both you and your friend in the match

Pick your weapons and equipment you want to use in the 1v1

Press “Esc” on keyboard or “Options” on controller to bring up the main menu

Click the “Toggle Friendly Fire” option at the bottom of the menu

You can now damage your opponent and vice versa

With the Apex 1v1 all set up, you can begin shooting at your opponent and they can do the same to you. If one of you dies, you will respawn at the top of the arena and slide back down the hill to the training area.

It’s generally good sportsmanship to allow your recently defeated opponent to reapply their gear and weapons, but that choice is up to you.