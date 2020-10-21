Horizon’s latest Apex teaser is a callback to Ash in the finale of The Broken Ghost

Horizon made another appearance today leading up to Apex Legends’ seventh season. The scientist left another video log, complete with a callback to a certain Titanfall 2 simulacrum.

“A wee bit of betrayal [inaudible], eh, dearie?” she says amid heavy static. “I was so daft.” The static makes it hard to comprehend the words and small bits of the audio get cut off, but the closed captions show what she’s saying.

The message is a direct callback to the end of the season five quest, The Broken Ghost. When the legends plug in the simulacrum, she says a string of seemingly random sentences—and one of them is a word-by-word reproduction of Horizon’s latest message, including the bit that got eaten by static: “Huh, just a wee bit of betrayal before breakfast, eh dearie?”

The connection points to a link between Horizon and Ash. The two characters are interlinked for a reason that’s still unknown but will likely be clear as the lore advances. More importantly, the message isn’t the first overlap between the two. Horizon’s previous teaser also mentions “Branthium,” another part of Ash’s monologue in the final part of the quest.

Apex‘s seventh season is reportedly only two weeks away. The new update could launch on Nov. 4, according to Shrugtal, one of the most proficient Apex data miners. The run-up to the new season certainly holds more teasers and bits of lore. The upcoming teasers and cinematics can explain the connection between Horizon and Ash, or Respawn could leave the task to the upcoming quest.