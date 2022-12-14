HisWattson’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

HisWattson enjoyed one of Apex Legends’ most meteoric rises in 2022. After being signed to FURIA just before the Apex Legends Global Series Last Chance Qualifiers, HisWattson led the FURIA squad to a dominant performance in the LCQ. He followed that up with an MVP-winning performance at the ALGS Championship, where FURIA took second place and changed the game’s meta in the process.
Outside of the legends that FURIA used, many viewers were struck with just how talented HisWattson was at the game. While teams frantically repositioned themselves and found the safest routes around a map, HisWattson seemed like he was treating the entire $2 million LAN like his ranked games. And just like his ranked games, he was running through the lobby.
From dominating on Seer to pulling out flashy 360 Peacekeeper shots on Team Liquid, HisWattson knows how to play Apex and have fun while doing it. While using his settings might not let you do something like this, you can always try them out for yourself and see.
HisWattson’s settings, sensitivity, and keybinds in Apex Legends
Mouse settings and sensitivity
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.5
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Mouse Invert: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: On
- 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.9
- 2x Optic: 1.1
- 3x Optic: 1.2
- 4x Optic: 1.2
- 6x Optic: 1.1
- 8x Optic: 1.0
- 10x Optic: 1.0
Video settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratios: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920:1080
- Brightness: 50 percent
- Field of View: 104
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVidia Reflex: Enabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS to Target: 0
- Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled
- Anti-aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2-3 GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Keybinds
- Forward/Left/Backward/Right: WASD
- Forward: Mouse Wheel Up
- Sprint: LSHIFT
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down and SPACE
- Crouch: P (Toggle) and LCTRL and C (Hold)
- Tactical Ability: Mouse Button 5
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: TAB
- Map: M
- Attack: Left Click
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Aim Down Sight: Right Click (Toggle)
- Melee: V
- Reload: R
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: LALT
- Use Selected Health Item: 4
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
- Character Utility Action: Q
- Inspect Weapon: Mouse Button 4
- Open Quip Wheel/Thank You: F1
- Ping: Mouse Wheel
- Ping (Enemy): F