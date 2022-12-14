HisWattson’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

HisWattson enjoyed one of Apex Legends’ most meteoric rises in 2022. After being signed to FURIA just before the Apex Legends Global Series Last Chance Qualifiers, HisWattson led the FURIA squad to a dominant performance in the LCQ. He followed that up with an MVP-winning performance at the ALGS Championship, where FURIA took second place and changed the game’s meta in the process.

Outside of the legends that FURIA used, many viewers were struck with just how talented HisWattson was at the game. While teams frantically repositioned themselves and found the safest routes around a map, HisWattson seemed like he was treating the entire $2 million LAN like his ranked games. And just like his ranked games, he was running through the lobby.

One of the most hype moments of ALGS Champs was when @HisWattson whipped out the 360 PK shots



I've never seen a pro Apex Legends player pull a move like this on LAN 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/DrGQRVXyhT — Cutnoid (@Cutnoid) July 14, 2022

From dominating on Seer to pulling out flashy 360 Peacekeeper shots on Team Liquid, HisWattson knows how to play Apex and have fun while doing it. While using his settings might not let you do something like this, you can always try them out for yourself and see.

HisWattson’s settings, sensitivity, and keybinds in Apex Legends

Mouse settings and sensitivity

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.5

1.5 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Mouse Invert: Off

Off Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: On 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.9 2x Optic: 1.1 3x Optic: 1.2 4x Optic: 1.2 6x Optic: 1.1 8x Optic: 1.0 10x Optic: 1.0

On

Video settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratios: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920:1080

1920:1080 Brightness: 50 percent

50 percent Field of View: 104

104 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Minimal V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled

Enabled Adaptive Resolution FPS to Target: 0

0 Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled

Disabled Anti-aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2-3 GB VRAM)

Low (2-3 GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Keybinds