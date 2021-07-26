Apex Legends fans might want to avoid playing hide-and-go-seek with the battle royale’s newest tracker.

Seer will debut in Apex‘s tenth season, Emergence, offering plenty of intel and utility to help your squad become champions. Add in a pesky interrupt that can halt enemies in their tracks and the new legend’s uses are endless.

While Respawn has yet to reveal the full patch notes, here is Seer’s ability kit.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Passive – Heartseeker

Seer can visualize and hear nearby enemy heartbeats when aiming down sights.

Tactic ability – Focus of Attention

Seer releases microdrones from his heart chamber and launches them in a straight line. After a short delay, the microdrones collapse to scan enemies for eight seconds and reveal their health bars. The tactical also acts as an interrupt, preventing enemies from certain actions like reviving allies or using heal items.

Ultimate ability – Exhibit

Seer throws his heart chamber to create a big sphere of microdrones, detecting enemies that are moving quickly or shooting weapons. Enemies can shoot the heart chamber to end the ultimate or crouch walk to bypass its detection.

Seer should offer plenty of support for his team, with his entire kit revolving around intel and information. All of his abilities can inform Seer and his squad about the enemies’ whereabouts and a clutch interrupt should prove useful when executing an attack on wounded opponents. Since he plays more of a supportive role, Seer mains will have to rely a lot on team coordination to maximize his kit’s usefulness. Among the higher ranks, however, Seer will likely thrive.

Emergence kicks off next week on Tuesday, Aug. 3.