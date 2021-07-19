Apex’s 10th season, Emergence, to feature new Rampage LMG, Ranked Arenas, and a new legend named Seer

Apex Legends has revealed its 10th season, “Emergence,” which is set to launch on Aug. 3.

The new season is highlighted by the game’s 18th legend, known as Seer. Described as having “microdrones and an artist’s eye,” Respawn says he “spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can.”

Seer was fully revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands titled “Metamorphosis,” released this morning. Previous leaks about Seer claim that he’ll be a favorite of sniper players and that his ultimate might even include pulling out a sniper of his own.

Emergence’s website also includes the announcement that the season will introduce a new weapon in the Rampage light machine gun. It’s “Rampart’s newest invention” with “a surprising source of firepower.”

Fans of Arenas will be ecstatic to see that Ranked mode is coming to the three-vs-three game type, offering a new grind for the most dedicated players who like to take a break from battle royale mode for something a bit more intimate.

Finally, the website teases that World’s Edge will be receiving a map update as part of the new season. The description says it’s “on the brink of some major changes” and to “stay tuned.”

More details about Emergence and Seer will be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to their release on Aug. 3.