Everything we know about Apex’s season 3 battle pass

Last week, Respawn Entertainment gave fans a taste of Apex Legends’ third season Meltdown. While the developer revealed a bit of what’s in store for the weeks to come, the company remained relatively tight-lipped on all the new features included with the game’s third battle pass.

Respawn announced the season on Apex’s official site, which include short blurbs about upcoming features such as Crypto, the Charge Rifle, and the game’s second ranked series. Respawn also previewed the season three battle pass but failed to go into detail regarding exactly what will be included with the pass.

“Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a Season 3 debut, and more,” the description read.

Earlier in the month, data miner That1MiningGuy discovered lines of code that included descriptions for the upcoming battle pass. Like season two, the new battle pass will offer players exclusive legendary skins, crafting materials, loading screens, and music packs.

That1MiningGuy on Twitter S3 battlepass strings found. Looks like 2550 total crafting materials, season will be named fire and ice, and the 25.00 version will come with some exclusive skins unlocked.

Players will have an option to buy the pass in a bundle, which automatically unlocks the first 25 levels. Those who purchase the pass will also receive an exclusive legendary skin for the Spitfire and three exclusive character skins, according to the files.

Leaks, of course, should always be approached with caution until the game’s developer confirms the information. Specifically, these leaks incorrectly named the season as “Fire and Ice.” Despite this, season three seems to center around a “fire and ice” theme, which could mean the season name in the original leak was just a placeholder.

Season three goes live on Oct. 1, so it won’t be long before Respawn reveals all the information regarding the season and its battle pass. We will keep this article updated as more information regarding the season three battle pass emerges.