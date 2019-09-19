Respawn previews Apex Legends season 3: Meltdown

After weeks of leaks and teases, Respawn Entertainment finally revealed what’s coming next with Apex Legends season three: Meltdown, scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.

Respawn broke down the new season on its website today, informing fans of Crypto’s release, an updated Battle Pass, a new weapon, and Ranked Series two.

New legend: Crypto

Respawn has been teasing the hacker since the start of season two almost three months ago when his silhouette was seen typing away on a laptop in the launch trailer. Crypto made his Kings Canyon debut on Sept. 17 when fans were able to see the hacker breaking into computers in Singh Labs. The developers finally confirmed Crypto’s season three release, who will likely be available for purchase on Oct. 1.

“Cool, calm, collected Crypto deploys specialized surveillance drones to stay in the fight and out of the spotlight,” Respawn said.

New Battle Pass

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season two’s Battle Pass was a significant improvement from season one’s lackluster experience. Season three looks promising, too, with Respawn providing more new content and cosmetics for fans.

“Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a season three debut, and more,” Respawn said.

New weapon: Charge Rifle

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Charge Rifle was initially leaked by a fan who attended the Apex presentation at the 2019 GME Conference. The gun made its first appearance in the Titanfall series where it would charge before shooting out a short burst of static electricity, dealing massive damage. Little is known about what form the Charge Rifle will take in Apex aside from its use of energy ammunition.

Ranked Series two

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Respawn was happy with how the scoring system in Ranked League Series one worked, but it’s making some improvements to provide more flexibility. Players will also receive a soft reset for ranked, knocking everyone down a tier and a half.

“That means if you ended Series one in Gold II, you’ll be reset to Silver IV,” Respawn said. “Players in Platinum IV will be reset to Silver II, and Apex Predators will be reset to Platinum II. This means that players will need less time to climb to their true skill ranking, and will have more time to compete at their actual skill level and try to climb higher than before.”

Respawn will reveal more as Meltdown’s release date draws closer.