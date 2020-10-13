Everything we know about Apex Legends’ Horizon

The teasers for Apex Legends’ next season kicked off with a socially-distanced scavenger hunt. The game’s new, mysterious competitor has the legends accomplish a series of challenges through a monitor in the Firing Range. The voice on the other side of the screen is Horizon—Apex‘s next legend.

Horizon makes her first actual appearance after players complete her three challenges and activate all gravity lifts spread out across the arenas. In a video, she snarkily thanks the legends for all the data they’ve compiled: “All that data you’ve provided us will come in handy…when we face ya in the Games.”

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD



SPOILERS IF YOU HAVEN'T DONE ALL THE CHALLENGES



AHHHHH SHE IS SO COOL pic.twitter.com/d3Tv0SoOXn — David (@frozenfroh) October 13, 2020

She introduces herself as Dr. Mary Somers, but the legends call her Horizon. Based on her “wee experiment,” she seems to be a scholar, similarly to Caustic or Wattson. The upcoming competitor also introduces us to her robotic sidekick, Newt.

Information about Horizon seems scarce so far, but season seven is still weeks away, which gives Respawn plenty of time to build on the upcoming legend’s backstory. In the meantime, some data miners have ventured out to extract information on what her skills could look like based on the game files.

Data-mined kit and theories

Before Revenant and Loba were released, data miners found a full breakdown of their kits hiding in the game files, with some adjustments. Unlike previous leaks, Horizon’s skill set appears to be a mystery. Based on her videos and in-game teasers, however, her abilities could involve manipulating gravity.

Shrugtal, one of the most prolific Apex data miners, shared his theories on what Horizon’s skillset could look like based on some snippets of code. Her abilities may be able to lift players up into the air or keep them grounded and grouped up, according to the data miner.

Although Apex doesn’t have fall damage, Horizon’s passive could give players a hand when dropping from great heights. The ability could mitigate the stun from falling and gain “some beneficial buff” on landing, according to Shrugtal.

Horizon’s tactical may elevate players up in the air, similarly to the gravity lifts spread out across both arenas. Judging by how the lifts behave in-game, her ability would let squads move up at a slow pace: it gives them plenty of vertical mobility but makes them easy targets.

Her ultimate, on the other hand, would serve the opposite purpose; according to Shrugtal, it would create a singularity-like gravity field that may suck in and damage enemies.

Data-mined information reflects the state of the game files as the time. It can provide general design directions and ideas for characters, even if it’s wrong or obsolete. Although there are no guarantees that Horizon’s kit will follow Shrugtal’s exact description, the information serves as a good outline of what her kit may look like—especially coupled with the in-game teasers.