Bizarre Apex Legends bug transforms player into game’s newest weapon

New bugs regularly appear in Apex Legends, and sometimes, they’re completely unexpected. That was the case with one shared on June 21 where a player left their body to become a weapon.

In a video shared on Reddit, the player showed how they were unable to respawn in a game of time-limited mode Control, and were stuck on the point-of-view of a Nemesis held by one of their allies instead.

Related: Apex pros and players think Seer’s latest nerf may have actually been a buff

This bug quite literally transformed them into the weapon, but they couldn’t control it, just watch as their teammate did.

The POV is highly confusing since the character’s texture clutters the screen. The perspective is completely hectic and it’s hard to understand what’s happening at all. Apex players reacted to the video with a lot of enthusiasm and all sorts of jokes.

“You did great, never jammed once,” read the top-voted comment under the thread. “Next up: i became a helmet in Apex,” wrote another. The weapon seems to be a Nemesis.

Another player commented they also encountered this bug before, but their point-of-view put them inside a weapon held by an enemy.

The bug is as bizarre as hilarious, but it’s also game-breaking since it completely prevents users from playing until it resolves itself. It has yet to be listed in the Apex bug tracker’s Trello board.

Meanwhile, players can enjoy the latest content introduced with the Dressed to Kill Collection event, with exclusive skins to collect and new challenges. The event launched on June 20 and will last until July 4.

About the author