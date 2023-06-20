When does the Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event end?

Another new event hit Apex Legends servers on June 20, and it’s one of the bigger ones to grace the battle royale in some time. But when does it end, and how long do players have with the event?

Complete with a sizeable balance path, unique event skins instead of recolors, and a long-requested Heirloom release for Horizon, the Dressed to Kill collection event is here to breathe some life into what has been an otherwise stagnant Apex season.

As with the many events that have come before it, the Dressed to Kill event will only be available for a limited time and that goes for both its skins and the Armed & Dangerous LTM as well. Players who are looking to splash cash on the 24 available event-limited cosmetics or get their hands on Horizon’s Heirloom, Gravity Maw, before it goes into the Mythic store need to do so before the event’s curtain call.

Fortunately, the window to hop in and check out what’s on offer in the Dressed to Kill event is a generous one.

When does the Dressed to Kill collection event end in Apex Legends?

In Apex Legends season 17, the Dressed to Kill collection event will run for two weeks, from June 20 to July 4. Players can hop in now to access the Armed & Dangerous limited-time mode, make progress through the free reward tracker, and purchase limited-time skins in the event store.

All 24 of the Dressed to Kill event cosmetics are inspired by the classy word of contract killers, dressing up legends such as Crypto, Ash, Horizon and Mad Maggie in Legendary skins fit for the wealthy elite of the assassin world. Players who buy all 24 of the available skins with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals will automatically unlock Horizon’s Heirloom, Gravity Maw, as well. After the event is over, Gravity Maw will be available in the Mythic store for 150 Heirloom Shards.

Included in the Dressed to Kill event are also some much anticipated balance changes. These include a hefty rework to Seer’s kit that transfers power away from his scan abilities and into a more CC-oriented playstyle, as well as a nerf to the Nemesis Burst AR that has been running rampant since its release. You can check out the full list of changes and bug fixes with our full breakdown of the patch notes here.

Alongside the balance updates in the world of tangible gameplay additions is the return of the Armed & Dangerous limited-time mode. The party game mode serves as a test of talent, equipping squads with only a shotgun and a sniper rifle to utilize in their efforts to claim victory. All the weapons that fit these two categories are available to loot, and the replicator houses a fully kitted Peacekeeper and Charge Rifle exclusively for this game type.

