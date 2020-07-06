Best console settings for Apex Legends

In competitive gaming, it’s important to take every possible step to ensure your maximum performance. This can be achieved without spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on the best gear. There are always ways to improve your performance inside the game.

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles available today. Due to its popularity, the competitive side of the game is growing bigger than ever. While practice is the best way to get better, there are some tweaks that can be made inside the settings to optimize your performance in the game.

Traditionally, console games have had fewer optimizations for settings than PC. But with Apex, Respawn has included most of the settings available for PC players in the console version of the game.

Here are some of the best console settings for Apex.

Gameplay settings

Screengrab via Apex Legends

Interactive prompt styling is something that can either greatly assist players or hinder their performance. For beginners, leaving this option enabled is best since it’ll allow the player to see all the weapon information and help them decide if they want to pick up and use it. But for experienced players, having a text box take up screen space is only going to be a nuisance and limit vision. When set to compact, the text box is much smaller and allows experienced players who know what weapon they need to immediately see almost their entire screen.

Crosshair damage feedback is an important setting to ensure the best performance. You’re going to want to set this to X with shield icon so you know when you’ve hit the opponent with a hit marker and can also see what color armor they have on. This will give you a better idea of the amount of damage they can take before they’re downed.

Damage numbers is another setting that will help you gauge the damage your opponent has taken. Floating is the best option since it’ll show you how much each individual shot is damaging the enemy as opposed to Stacking, where the numbers add up above the enemy. It’s worth trying both and seeing what’s more comfortable for your playstyle, though.

Ping opacity is another feature that can get in the way of experienced players. Sometimes, a teammate can ping in the same direction in which you’re aiming down sight toward a player. To counter this, set ping opacity to faded so there’s no chance of the ping getting in the way of your shot.

Weapon auto cycle is one of the most important settings to enable. Enabling this is going to ensure that once you use all the bullets in your gun, it automatically cycles to your next weapon instead of risking you shooting and nothing coming out.

Auto sprint is something you should turn off. If you have this setting on, you aren’t going to be able to creep up on opponents without them hearing your footsteps.

Incoming damage feedback is something you’ll want to set to 3D. Having it set to 3D is going to give you a better idea of the direction you’re being fired at from. The 3D/2D setting is also good, but it can slightly clog the screen with the alerts, so you may just want to keep it on 3D.

The most important thing in the settings to ensure is that the Taking Damage Closes Deathbox Menu setting is enabled. This is going to help you greatly. Once you get fired upon, the game will automatically close the menu notifying you that you’ve been fired upon. Without this enabled, you may find yourself being shot and downed while sitting inside a menu screen.

Video settings

Screengrab via Apex Legends

Most of the video settings are going to depend on the equipment used in your setup. Here are some of the only ones that need to be changed to optimize your performance.

Sprint view shake should be kept to a minimum. This will help you get back to firing following sprinting, as well as assisting you in seeing enemies in your peripherals as you run.

The most important video setting to change is the field of view. Turn this to a maximum. This is going to allow you to see much more than how Apex is originally set to. It’ll help you see enemies and minimize the chance that an opponent has an advantage over you in terms of vision.