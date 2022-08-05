Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.

LFG Discord servers are a good way to solve this problem. Thanks to the community-building power of Discord, you can meet other players and discuss your Apex expectations before teaming up. You may even make a new friend or find a permanent teammate in the process. To help those who are tired of tossing their keyboard out the window after facing nothing but three-stacks, we’ve compiled a list of LFG servers to try when you’re ready to find some fresh squadmates.

Here are the best Apex LFG Discord servers.

Best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers

Official Apex Legends server

The official Apex Legends Discord server, which is run by dedicated moderators and fans, is a good place to start when looking for a new group. The server includes dedicated LFG text chat groups for each server region as well as separate channels for casual play, ranked, battle royale, and arenas. A helpful resource channel explains how to create an LFG request and set up voice chat for you and your teammates. The server has hundreds of thousands of users, so chances are good that you’ll be able to find someone in your region who’s looking to play your favorite mode.

Teams.gg

Teams.gg, a web-based server that helps Apex players find new teammates, has a corresponding Discord server. If you want to chat with a player you just matched with before jumping into a game with them, Teams.gg’s server is a great place to do it. Once you join, you’ll be asked to agree to the rules and select the games you play. From there, you’ll have access to Apex-specific channels where you can see who’s online right now. There’s also a section for gameplay clips, ALGS discussion, and scrimmage organization. If for some reason you can’t find anyone to play with in their server, the Teams.gg website is also a great resource.

Apex Legends LFG

The Apex Legends LFG server is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a community of players looking to find new teammates. It only has a few thousand members, but it has a broad array of chat channels for Apex-related discussion, including lore, esports, memes, YouTube videos, and more. It also has specific channels for all platforms and voice channels organized by server region. If you don’t like the hustle and bustle of a huge server like the official Apex community, this one is a lot quieter.

Apex Console

Apex Console is specifically made for console players. Whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, you’ll be able to find console-friendly teammates in this 10,000-person server. The community is also considered a Discord partner, meaning it’s a great example of server management and receives support from Discord’s developers. Like the other servers, there are separate voice and chat channels for each console as well as voice chat channels for when you’re ready to play.

Looking For Gamers

Looking For Gamers isn’t specifically made for Apex, but it does have dedicated LFG text and voice channels for players looking to team up. It’s also a Discord partner server, which helps give its members a better experience while they’re using it. It’s more barebones than the other servers, but if you’re looking for something that’s simple and quick with no frills, try here to reach a wide range of players on different regions and platforms.