Apex players find new Revenant movement tech that practically makes him fly

Season 18 of Apex Legends released today, and players have been flocking to test out all of the new changes made to the game, including Revenant, who has received a major overhaul to his entire kit. The Synthetic Nightmare now can highlight low health enemies, grant himself a recharging overshield, and pounce to great distances.

Players have been experimenting with the tactical ability in particular, with some already developing new techniques on the same day of the season’s release.

third person view of revenant's new tap strafe @PlayApex pic.twitter.com/SSqHhIGMIC — XSET lyr1c (@lyrics4n) August 8, 2023

Lyr1c, former pro player and current streamer for XSET, found a new movement technique one hour after season 18’s launch that incorporates tap strafing with Revenant’s Shadow Pounce. Multiple tests in the firing range showcased the ability’s movement potential, as lyr1c flawlessly performed 180 degree turns without losing momentum on multiple levels of elevation, even using the technique after jumping off of a zipline with full speed.

Early showcases of Revenant’s reworked ability kit showed the potential of giving the legend a movement ability, as he can combine Shadow Pounce with his old passive of Stalker, granting him increased wall climbing and maneuverability. By charging his leap, Revenant can stick to the side of a building and keep climbing, or immediately turn around for a sneak attack from an unexpected angle much quicker than what his old ability kit could do.

For pro players, tap strafing has been a staple of the competitive movement kit, as the universal technique allows any legend to completely change their direction after a slide jump, while keeping all of their momentum. Players are still able to fire their weapons, change what they’re currently holding, or use abilities, allowing Revenant to take advantage of the technique and combine it with Shadow Pounce to travel an even greater distance.

You can triple tap strafe off octane pad now😂 pic.twitter.com/riSYGHZNFi — 100T scuwry (@scuwry) August 8, 2023

Many pros have already started picked up on Shadow Pounce’s versatility, combining it with additional movement tools such as Octane’s Jump Pad to further expand his reach, and push the limits on how aggressive Revenant can now be. According to Apex Legends Stats, Revenant has already skyrocketed to fourth place in overall pick rate across all platforms, outperforming Horizon and Valkyrie, who are commonly seen as two of the premier legends for vertical mobility.

New and returning players to Apex can try out these movement techniques for themselves all season, as Revenant is free to play for all accounts throughout all of Resurrection. Players looking to read up on Revenant’s updated lore and the additional weapon and map changes can also read the official patch notes for season 18.

