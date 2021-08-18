Apex Legends servers appear to be down with ‘no server found’ error

Apex Legends players looking to get in some matches during season 10 today have been met with a “no server found error” upon attempting to log in to the game.

The game is stuck at the main menu for many right now, with the “no server found” text being the only form of communication on the screen. The message continuously repeats, not allowing players to get any further into the game.

We are aware that some users may currently be experiencing issues while attempting to play Apex Legends. We are currently investigating and will update here, and on our status page as we learn more. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 18, 2021

Xbox’s support Twitter posted that it was investigating the issue, but the problem is happening on other platforms as well, including Steam on PC.

Apex Legends: Emergence was released a few weeks ago with a new legend, Seer, and changes to the World’s Edge map, as well as a new light machine gun. Many top streamers have jumped from Call of Duty: Warzone to try out Apex and have been enjoying their time in recent weeks.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.