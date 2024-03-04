Apex Legends’ Inner Beast event will have you tracking your prey in new LTM

For those that have just begun to adjust to the sweeping meta shifts introduced with Apex Legends season 20, Respawn has already cooked up a new twist on the battle royale experience—The Hunt. The new LTM headlines the Inner Beast collection event, which drops tomorrow, March 5.

This new takeover for Apex‘s non-ranked battle royale playlists introduces datapads that can be sought out across the map. Once activated, these datapads provide a team with their very own assigned “prey” squad who are marked on their maps, with high-tier loot available for the squads that can take down their targets (or kill the ones chasing them).

Datapads filled with tracking data will up the tempo of your matches significantly. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Hunts the dapatads enable can be activated at any time during a match, with the hunter’s prey selected at random from the squads remaining.

While at first blush it might seem like the hunter’s have quite the advantage over their targets, the Prey squad isn’t completely helpless. The hunting party only has a limited time to get their target and, once the hunters are within a range of around 70 meters, the Prey will be warned about their impending arrival. Based on the trailer for the event, no matter which squad comes out on top, the final kill will drop a special loot tick that can potentially reward the killers with care package weapons.

It’ll inevitably offer another fast-paced twist on the traditional Apex format, but whether or not The Hunt will go down as much of a mega hit with the players as Straight Shot did when season 20 launched remains to be seen.

As with events before it, Inner Beast will also feature 24 limited-time cosmetics inspired by your new role on the battlefield as a tracker and bounty hunter. Unfortunately for those gunning to see some fresh looks amidst the skins on offer, it’s another suite of Legendary recolors this time around. That goes for the collection event’s final Mythic reward too, which is a new look for Octane’s Butterfly Knife Heirloom called Octane’s Prototype.

The skins on offer include Legendaries for characters like Bloodhound, Octane, Caustic, and Rampart, which are available alongside matching weapon cosmetics. There’s plenty here for the free players too. Inner Beast’s reward tracker features an Epic skin for both Vantage and the Bocek Bow, as well as two charms and two sprays, including a pretty excellent new Nessie one for the avid Nessie collectors out there.

The Inner Beast collection event goes live in Apex Legends on March 5, running for two weeks and ending on March 19.