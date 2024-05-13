Apex Legends: Best legends to counter Alter

Put a stop to the void-jumping menace and discover the best legends to counter Alter in Apex Legends. Make the Wraith mains regret switching onto Alter and force them to return to their favorite legend.

While an obvious pick to counter Alter is probably just choosing Alter herself, these rankings will look at different legends that can easily counter Alter’s void-shifting abilities. Here are our top picks for the best legends to counter Alter in Apex.

Best counters to Alter in Apex Legends

Wattson

A simple trick to keep Alter at bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our top pick against Alter is Wattson. While Alter is a legend capable of being played offensively and passively within a single match, her tactical can cause problems in Wattson’s otherwise impenetrable fortress. While it is best to steal the Wattson away from her squad using Alter’s Void Passage, there is a good chance the Passage is used to reach her rather than bringing this legend down to your level. Therefore, Wattson and her team have enough time to set up fences and defensive positions atop the Void Passage before the team leaps through.

Wattson can easily punish any pushes, having an easier time placing her fences directly in front of Alter’s tactical than placing them in front of a Wraith’s Dimensional Rift.

Bloodhound and Seer

Pinpoint an enemy’s position with Bloodhound’s scan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our next pick is either Bloodhound or Seer; it really depends on your composition and whether you are an entry fragger or an anchor for who you pick. For those who love to deal damage and get that first knock, Bloodhound can spot an Alter within a 75-meter radius, letting you quickly nip any ambush in the bud before it happens. Bloodhound is often best paired with Bangalore, especially since the Digital Threat was removed from SMGs. With this, Bangalore can smoke the Passage, obscuring Alter’s vision if she’s entering the fight alone, or if the opposition forgets to bring a Bloodhound.

Seer’s ultimate isn’t what is helpful here. While he cannot pinpoint a legend composition like Bloodhound can, Seer can temporarily slow the movement of Alter with his Focus of Attention, alongside any other legends eager to pass through her Passage. His Exhibit can locate the Void Nexus (Alter’s ultimate), allowing you and your teammates to use her ultimate to finish any downed and teleported players.

Caustic and Catalyst

Better safe than sorry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caustic and Catalyst aren’t a good pair together, but they are strong individually as defensive legends. Caustic is yet another top pick in Apex comp due to his ability to lock down a building, provide pressure, and force enemies to reposition with his Nox Gas. His downfall may be his large hit-box that dampens your chances of escaping through Alter’s Passage alive, but Caustic can easily stop any Alter and Co from aggressively pushing a building. Unlike Wraith’s portal, which can determine whether a position is safe before her team passes through, Alter has to jump in blind. Caustic can punish this part of Alter’s kit.

Punish those who dare to enter your domain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catalyst is equally a viable pick against Alter, but her playstyle is far more passive than Caustic’s. Catalyst can use her Piercing Spikes directly in front of Alter’s Void Passage to deal ticking damage, just like Caustic’s Nox Gas. Unlike Wraith’s portal, Alter cannot jump immediately back into her tactical due to the distance between herself and the Passage placement. This lets you deal shield damage against any aggressive plays Alter may try to use against you. Alongside this, Catalyst can blind enemies that venture into her building with the Veil. Obscure their vision, cut the field in half, and punish any who dare enter.

Fuse and Mad Maggie

The Drill can reach the other side if its within a 13-meter depth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, Fuse and Mad Maggie are excellent picks against Alter. Being highly aggressive characters that deal persistent, annoying ticking damage, Fuse and Maggie are similar to Caustic and Catalyst in how they counter Alter. You can place down either legends’ tactical against the Alter Passage to harm anyone who passes through. However, this stops you from using the Passage, while Caustic and Catalyst can safely pass over their own tactical to follow enemies through the Passage.

The Knuckle Duster can only reach one side of the Passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuse and Maggie offer ultimates that annihilate enemies in buildings. If Alter uses her Passage to bring you to her level, you can use the Motherload or Wrecking Ball to fill the room with burning and explosive damage to anyone in its radius. Maggie can also bypass the Passage, so long as the structure it’s on is within a 13-metre radius.

