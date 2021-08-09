Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process.

If you’re wondering who to choose to play effectively against Seer, you’re not alone. With his current popularity among new and returning players alike, many Apex fans have wondered how he can be countered. Developer Respawn is in the process of tuning down his abilities to make him easier to play against in general. But in the meantime, here are the best legends to counter Seer.

Bloodhound

Like Seer, Bloodhound is a recon legend who provides a significant amount of information to their teammates. During Seer’s reveal at EA Play Live in July, game director Chad Grenier said the gameplay philosophy for Seer was to make him a stealthier alternative to Bloodhound. While Seer is more of a “rat strategy”-type hero who frequently waits for others to come to him, Bloodhound supports more of an aggressive playstyle thanks to the range and immediacy of their abilities. (Think about how many times you’ve been defeated by a charging Bloodhound and their team.)

It’s these very differences that make Bloodhound an effective counter to Seer. Bloodhound can provide similar information to their team, showing where a sitting Seer might be hiding or waiting for nearby heartbeats. Bloodhound also has the advantage of a more aggressive playstyle: The faster you can rush a Seer and drive his team out of hiding, the more easily you can defeat them. Having your team initiate a quick fight will lead to success more often than allowing Seer to gain a wealth of information on you and your teammates’ position thanks to the tactical cooldown afforded by Beast of the Hunt.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie is another recon character who plays well against Seer. Other recon legends counter Seer because they’re able to give their teammates the same information that he can provide to his, leading to a more even playing field between the two teams. Seer’s ability to hear heartbeats and see through walls isn’t as impressive when your Crypto can pinpoint his location with his drone or your Bloodhound can catch him on a tactical scan.

Valkyrie stands out among other recon legends because of her added mobility. Using her passive flight ability, she can quickly get out of the way of Seer’s Focus of Attention tactical. Even if she doesn’t avoid the ability itself, she can reposition in a short amount of time. She can do the same thing to get out of Exhibit, Seer’s ultimate, since the area doesn’t extend too far off the ground in most cases. Most importantly, Valkyrie can quickly get her team out with her Skyward Dive ultimate if she happens to be caught at the edge of Exhibit. If Focus of Attention is on cooldown and all of your teammates are nearby, simply jump into the air to avoid more than a little bit of damage.

Wraith

Wraith and Seer have some interesting interactions. In a sense, they both counter each other. Wraith’s Into The Void tactical allows her to move through the area of Exhibit without being tracked. Even if it’s used from the center of Exhibit, Into The Void can get you all the way out of the area in plenty of time while also keeping you somewhat hidden. If you weren’t moving when Exhibit went off and Seer doesn’t already know where you are, this is a great way to escape his grasp.

On the flip side, if Wraith is struck by Focus of Attention, she’ll still be tracked while using Into The Void, which makes it easier for Seer and his team to go after her. If you choose to play Wraith into Seer, it might be good to have another legend off of this list on your team to shore up this potential weakness. In general, aggressive, high-mobility characters do well against Seer.

Octane

Speaking of aggressive, high-mobility legends, Octane is also a potential counter to Seer for many of the same reasons already listed. Even if he gets caught in Exhibit, Octane can simply run outside of its area or rush Seer and his team in an aggressive manner. Though Seer will know where he’s going, Octane’s sheer speed means that whether he’s getting out of the zone or initiating a fight, he can do it faster than the newest legend.

Octane’s Jump Pad does exactly the same thing, but for his teammates. As long as you have at least a little momentum, a good leap off of a Jump Pad will likely carry you outside of Exhibit’s area of effect or get you away from the effects of Focus of Attention. After you’ve left his area of influence, it will be harder for a Seer to track you, provided you’ve landed in an area where he doesn’t have line of sight.

It’s hard to say that any one character “counters” Seer. At most, there are legends who can play against him more effectively, but the meta hasn’t solidified enough yet in season 10 for the best counterplay strategies to emerge. Anyone who plays well against rat strategy characters or who can escape Focus of Attention and Exhibit quickly has a better chance of surviving an encounter with him. Legends who support an aggressive playstyle and can beat his information hoarding with an immediate onslaught of damage are even better.

It’s unclear whether Respawn’s planned adjustments to Seer’s kit will change any of this. But if you find him hard to play against, give one of these other legends a spin.