Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary

Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?

In an official Apex Twitter post, the Respawn development team revealed all the exciting events players can participate in—and, of course, the goodies they can win.

These include “Cake Day,” fan-chosen challenges in the Bamboozlethon, Twitch drops, streaming competitions, and four days of giveaways.

So, if you want to claim some epic Thematics Packs or enter a giveaway to win a Steam Deck, then you’ll want to participate in the Apex fourth anniversary events.

Every Apex 4th Anniversary event and giveaway

Login Rewards — From Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, log in to Apex to claim Crypto and a Thematic Pack. And if you log in from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, you can claim Ash and a Thematic Pack.

Drops — From Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, watch any “Drops Enabled” stream playing Apex.

Cake Day — From Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, keep an eye out on the Apex social accounts for a chance to get a free slice of cake!

Four Days of Giveaways — On each of these days, there are several giveaways for you to enter, including one that includes a Steam Deck for yourself and one of your friends, on the official Apex Twitter account.

Rivals — On Feb.17, watch several Apex Twitch streamers battle it out for their share of $200k.

Bamboozlethon — Experience several twists and turns with SpicyCam and UrAvgConsumer as Bamboozlethon levels that’ll cause chaos across the battlefields.

The Mixtape Mixer — This will be the Ultimate Outlands Mixer, filled with your favorite streamers facing curveballs in every mixtape match.

So, clear your calendar and enjoy the huge party as the whole of Apex celebrates its fourth anniversary with login rewards, giveaways, and plenty more.