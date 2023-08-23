Apex fans agree Revenant Reborn will greatly benefit from one quality-of-life change

Revenant Reborn has launched to high acclaim, with pros and casual players alike heaping high praise on the reworked kit and lore offered in season 18 of Apex Legends. Two weeks after Resurrection’s release, the dev team behind Revenant hosted a Q&A conversation, where the community asked questions and listed feedback concerning the reworked Synthetic Nightmare.

The most common question concerned Revenant’s new tactical, Shadow Pounce, and its 25-second cooldown time.

Many fans said the ability feels too long for the minimum distance a player could potentially pounce, and listed potential buff ideas, including one fix Respawn implemented before for another legend: an adjustable cooldown timer that changed depending on distance traveled with the ability, like Pathfinder’s Grapple ability.

In season five, Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook used to always be a flat 35 cooldown, but was changed to a variable 15 to 35 seconds in season six, depending on distance traveled. These changes allowed for creative skill expression at all levels of play when using the Grapple for a short burst of speed, or a large launch across buildings.

Other Apex players in the Q&A agreed Revenant should not be punished so harshly with the same cooldown when deliberately choosing not to use the mobility ability at its maximum distance.

Respawn devs rebutted that they feel the current version is balanced. Revenant may suffer from a long cooldown normally, they said, but gets a reduced cooldown while in his ultimate, Forged Shadows, alongside the potential to reset it by knocking down enemies, with the intention to chain leaps and downs.

Lead game designer Devan added the dev team would consider changes in the future, but currently want to monitor the overall success and results from Revenant’s ultimate before committing to any further changes to his kit.

As players continue to find creative exploits for his tactical and ultimate abilities, excited fans may have to keep waiting for Respawn’s final verdict concerning Shadow Pounce’s current cooldown rate.

Players can continue to try out the Revenant Reborn changes themselves, as the legend is free to play for all of Resurrection, which will last until Oct. 30.

