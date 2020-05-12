Apex Legends season 5: Full patch notes and updates

Apex Legends season five, Fortune’s Favor, dropped today, bringing with it a new character, map changes, and a number of other adjustments and features. The new season also added a ton of quality of life changes, adjustments to weapons and characters, and many bug fixes.

Season five ushers in a new battle pass, too. Per usual, the battle pass will feature access to 100 exclusive battle pass items, including skins, skydive emotes, Apex Packs, and more. The battle pass costs 950 Apex coins, which translates to $9.50.

Here are the Apex season five patch notes.

Loba enters the lineup

Loba is the latest addition to the legends roster. Loba is a thief whose abilities will help her find and steal powerful loot throughout the match.

Her Tactical ability, Burglars Best Friend, allows her to teleport out of harm’s way or to a hard-to-reach location by using her Jump Drive bracelet.

Loba’s ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, allows her to place a device that teleports nearby loot to it. Each friendly or enemy legend can take up to two items from the inventory.

Loba’s passive ability, Eye for Quality, allows her to see epic and legendary loot through walls, with the same range as her ultimate ability. The addition of this loot-focused legend may have implications on the early-game meta since she’ll be able to quickly find or steal excellent loot.

Season five map changes

The Apex map has received a number of notable changes with the introduction of season five.

Skulltown and Thunderdome are both gone.

A new point of interest called Salvage has been added in the Broken Coast area of the map.

Wetlands has also been removed and replaced with an underground passage labeled Singh Labs.

Nesting Grounds continues to grow into Reclaimed Forest.

The new map also features Charge Towers, which are devices spread across the map. They allow players to instantly build their ultimate charge if they’re standing on the platform when the charge goes off.

The developers indicated that the Kings Canyon map will be the only available map for the next couple of weeks. Then, the season four World’s Edge map will be added back into rotation alongside the season five map.

New season quest

For the first time, Apex has added a quest to season five called “The Broken Ghost.” The quest will have players searching for nine pieces of a relic throughout the season. Players will be able to unlock one treasure map per day in competitive matches, which will unlock rewards and hunts to find the many relic pieces. Check out our previous coverage of Broken Ghost to learn more.

Reconnection option added to the game

Players who unexpectedly leave the match will now be able to rejoin if their squad is still alive. The option to reconnect will be available in all modes.

Your character model will still be in the game when you drop out, with the capability of dying until you return. Your team will be able to retrieve your respawn beacon and revive you, even if you die. When you do reconnect to a match, you’ll immediately continue where you were left off, assuming your character model wasn’t killed while you were absent.

The new option to reconnect will help players who suffer from unreliable internet.

Legend and gun adjustments

Finally, Apex season five brought a number of minor balance changes to characters and weapons. Most notably, Mirage was reworked to add more depth to his gameplay. Other characters who received minor adjustments include Bloodhound, Crypto, Lifeline, Caustic, Octane, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder.

A variety of weapons also received adjustments, including the Mastiff, Peacekeeper, Alternator, RE-45, Havoc, Longbow DMR, Wingman, Hop Ups, and Gold Armor.

You can check out the full list of adjustments to characters and weapons on EA’s website.