Apex Legends’ latest trailer gives a first look at upcoming Quests

Apex Legends’ fifth season is just a few days away, but the latest gameplay trailer gave fans a first look at the upcoming Quests. They appear to be three-vs-three PvE missions that may be connected to each legend’s backstory.

Quests will follow a series of short objectives, according to the gameplay trailer. The video shows a list of straightforward objectives, like “find the hidden artifact,” “retrieve the hidden artifact,” and “escape.” Players must complete all the requirements on a timer, which is five minutes for that particular section of the objective.

The video doesn’t show any enemy legends, though—players are fighting Prowlers instead. The creatures hail from the Titanfall franchise but made their way to Apex as part of Bloodhound’s Town Takeover.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The trailer also mentions “Treasure Packs,” but doesn’t go into detail on what they are. Players can likely find them in supply bins and loot boxes, but their connection to Quests is still unclear.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The first Quest will be called “The Broken Ghost” and could follow up on Loba’s search for Revenant. The mission appears to take place in Kings Canyon at Night, but it may be a callback to the Shadowfall limited-time mode. At the end of the video, fans can spot “shadow prowlers,” as if they’ve been affected by Revenant’s Death Totem or like one of the shadows in the LTM.

Quests were teased early in the announcement for season five. A tab on the EA Website showed that Quests were coming as part of the next season, but the only hints were in the short description. “Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest,” the post reads. “Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded.”

Respawn hasn’t revealed more details about Quests on Apex‘s website, however. But the battle royale’s fifth season, called Fortune’s Favor, goes live on May 12 and will leave little doubt about them.