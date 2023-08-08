Apex pros revive two deadly strategies thanks to Revenant’s reworked ultimate

Season 18 of Apex Legends is now available on all platforms, featuring the first major legend rework for Revenant. Gone are the days of setting up a Death Totem and rushing in with a team of unkillable wraiths; Revenant now does the dirty work himself, using his new ultimate, Forged Shadows, to buff himself with an overshield that is reset by knockdowns.

While the overshield grants a massive advantage in direct firefights, Revenant receives an equally large disadvantage of an increased hitbox. Some savvy Apex pros noticed Revenant’s teammates can also see the shield and directly interact with it, allowing them to bring back two strategies that have not actively been used in seasons.

Youtuber Mokeysniper was the first to discover and experiment with this interaction, leading to the creation of many combos thanks to Revenant’s new kit. The visible shield from Revenant’s Forged Shadows gives him a wide circular hitbox at his chest, allowing for teammates to easily stick Arc Stars onto the shield, before Revenant pounces in on unaware enemies for free damage, all without taking any friendly fire.

Revenants Ultimate Hitbox exists for Teammates.

Which means Arc Star bomb rushing is back.

And you can grapple him lol. #Apexlegends pic.twitter.com/N6ZHutV6dH — Mokey (@mokeysniper) August 8, 2023

This strategy has been used since the earliest seasons of Apex, and was popularized with Wraith, who could rush in with Arc Stars stuck to her, before safely retreating back to her team thanks to Into the Void.

With his rework, Revenant serves as an even better alternative to the strategy, able to jump in with Shadow Pounce after being stuck and tank upwards of 300 damage.

Another highlight in Mokey’s video is Pathfinder’s ability to grapple onto Revenant’s overshield, as it is considered an intractable object. Once grappled, Revenant can Shadow Pounce to give his teammate even more reach as both swing out for across the map.

Related: Apex players find new Revenant movement tech that practically makes him fly

Despite the many deployable objects in Apex, only one other legend has provided Pathfinder with this kind of mobility: Crypto. By grappling onto Crypto’s drone, Pathfinder can fly higher, but it requires Crypto to stay still and pilot the drone remotely from a safe distance, leaving Pathfinder on his own if the drone’s 50 health points run out.

If Pathfinder uses Revenant’s 75 health overshield as his anchor, the duo is less likely to be shot out of the sky and can easily overpower out-of-position enemies thanks to their numbers and mobility. Winning the fight could even lead to a second use of Shadow Pounce and Grapple, thanks to Forged Shadow’s shield resetting upon an enemy knockdown.

Respawn has not officially acknowledged any of the previously mentioned bugs or interactions but has been known to patch out other unintended legend combinations that were seen as overpowered or abused on the ranked ladder, such as attaching Rampart’s Minigun to Crypto’s Drone and riding around on the map with it.

Excited Apex players who wish to try out Revenant and his new interactions will at least have all season long, as the legend will be free to play for all of Resurrection.

About the author