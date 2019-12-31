Apex Legends pro sticks teammate with Arc Stars to wipe enemy squad

The lack of friendly fire in Apex Legends certainly allows players to get creative.

Cloud9 pro Jamison “PVPX” Moore spearheaded a 200 IQ play during his Twitch stream today, sending his teammate on a suicide mission with a couple of Arc Stars.

Apex Predator Strats Clip of PVPX Playing Overwatch – Clipped by RetWolf

During an intense Apex Predator firefight, PVPX and his teammates were in quite the sticky situation. But some quick thinking, and a couple of well-placed grenades, led to a coordinated squad wipe.

After PVPX stuck his ally Wraith with two Arc Stars, his teammate ran into the three enemies just in time for the destructive explosions. With the opponents slowed and battered, the C9 pro and his squad were able to pick off their adversaries and loot their spoils.

“They just got fucked up,” PVPX said.

Despite the amazing play, the pro and his squad weren’t able to close out a victory and placed fifth.

The 26-year-old and his team enjoyed great success at TwitchCon San Diego, snagging first place and earning over $30,000 in prize winnings. PVPX was also the first player signed to C9’s Apex team and boasts over 150,000 followers on Twitch.

To catch some more high-level Apex Predator gameplay, tune in to PVPX’s Twitch channel.