Apex cosplays just got a whole lot easier thanks to Respawn

Apex Legends wouldn’t be the same without its bright cast of characters in the spotlight each and every single match. The ever-growing list of legends has become cultural icons across the internet, with their influence inspiring many content creators to become their favorite legends through prop making and cosplay.

Today, the possibilities of Apex cosplay continue to grow with the introduction of the cosplay tab on the official Apex website.

Respawn unveiled the newest addition to the community tab on June 1. The update includes full-length files of the most popular legends for anyone to download and view.

Calling all cosplayers 👀 check out our Apex cosplay guides for all your reference needs: https://t.co/3x0WVdbFEO



And get inspired for your next project with an Octane tutorial from @Nurbzwax! Watch the full video here: https://t.co/QYMJIzHJH4 pic.twitter.com/0SrXxApYcM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 1, 2023

Currently, the original nine playable legends from season one of Apex are featured in the downloadable guides, with more on the way in future updates.

Each guide features upwards of thirty pages of fully-detailed shots for each legend, with full 360-degree shots of their main outfits, a bio of each legend’s history before entering the Apex Games, and details on each accessory or item they own.

For example, Bloodhound’s guide shows each individual layer of their outfit, helping cosplayers when putting on each accessory and piece for the final product. Decals, colors, and even a full 360-view of the legend’s Heirloom weapon are also featured in the new guides, giving the community their best immediate resource for becoming their favorite characters.

There are multiple options for each legend. Image via Respawn

The community response to Respawn’s guides has been overwhelmingly positive, with many creators speaking up about their own role in the project. Nurbzwax, the cosplayer featured in PlayApex’s tweet, has been cosplaying Apex characters for over two years and is directly credited in the process for creating each of the legend guides.

SO HONORED TO DO THIS!!! Thanks to @kalyrical for all the help throughout the process and making this happen!!! Go look at those cosplay guides, they are SOOOOOOO good! 🤘💚 https://t.co/YuLr21wS6T — nurbz ➡️ COLOSSALCON (@Nurbzwax) June 1, 2023

Cosplay continues to be an integral part of connecting the Apex community from all regions. At the past 2022 Esports Awards, LittleJem was nominated for “Cosplay of the Year” for her Horizon, an outfit made for the three-year anniversary.

On the official ALGS broadcasts, cosplay has also been heavily featured on the main Apex streams and on social media, including during the community-run RAGE series.

Respawn’s acknowledgment and support of the cosplay scene will only continue to draw in more players and creators, and with more legend guides on the way soon, the future of Apex’s community only continues to get brighter.

