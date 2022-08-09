Here's what you'll need to take out your enemies.

Each new season of Apex Legends introduces balance changes intended to make the game feel more fair, and season 14 is no exception. This season, the development team at Respawn Entertainment was focused on keeping old maps up-to-date, making each weapon category and the weapons within them feel unique, and continuing to fine-tune the ranked system.

Emphasizing the unique qualities of each weapon category meant that there were a multitude of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the game’s weapons. Guns that players have said need a buff were boosted a little, while others that felt too powerful were taken down a notch. Not all of the adjustments focused on numbers: the devs also used other ways of increasing or reducing a gun’s power, like changing its category or the attachments it can use. We’ve collected the complete list of weapon buffs and nerfs in season 14 here for your ease of use.

Here are all weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex this season.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends season 14

SMGs

Base hipfire spread increased for all SMGs.

Assault rifles

Base hipfire spread increased for all assault rifles.

Sniper rifles

Sniper ammo inventory stack increased from 24 to 28.

Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12.

EVA-8

Improvements to recoil.

The EVA-8 now takes stocks.

Removed one pellet from its blast pattern.

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.3.

Per-pellet damage increased from six to seven.

Shotgun bolt rate of fire bonuses increased. Blue shotgun bolt: increased from 1.15 to 1.2. Purple shotgun bolt: increased from 1.2 to 1.3.



Bocek Compound Bow

The Bocek now comes with both Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps equipped.

Damage at full draw increased from 60 to 70.

Tempo draw speed increased from 0.32 to 0.38.

Shatter Caps pellet damage increased to 11 from 12.

Fired arrows can no longer be collected in the environment and from enemies.

Arrows spawns have been removed from the floor loot pool.

Note: These buffs are a result of the Bocek’s inclusion in care packages.

Rampage LMG

Damage increased from 26 to 28.

The Rampage now comes with a Thermite Grenade.

Note: These buffs are a result of the Rampage’s inclusion in care packages.

Volt SMG

Damage reduced from 17 to 15.

Note: This nerf is a result of the Volt being taken out of care packages.

C.A.R. SMG

The C.A.R. no longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout

Damage reduced from 36 to 34.

Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.0 to 1.75.

Double Tap hop-up burst fire delay increased to 0.4 from 0.375.

Note: These nerfs are a result of the G7 being taken out of care packages.

LSTAR

Projectile speed increased.

Increased the number of shots before overheat at base from 20 to 24.

Removed the bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets.

RE-45

Increased iron sights field of vision to 70 to be consistent with other pistols.

Increased strafe speed by five percent to be consistent with other pistols.

Wingman

The Wingman now uses sniper ammo and magazines.

Spitfire

Recoil adjustments were made to increase vertical barrel climb.

The Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

30-30 Repeater

The Dual Shell hop-up has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater.

The 30-30 now takes Skullpiercer Rifling.

Mastiff

Projectile growth reduced.

Base rate of fire reduced from 1.2 to 1.1.

The Dual Shell hop-up has been removed.

Sentinel

Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor from 40 to 10.

Removed the aim slow on stick. Aim slow remains on detonation.

Detonation damage increased from 70 to 75.

Apex season 14 is live now.