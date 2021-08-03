All of Seer’s skins in Apex Legends

Seer is the latest character to join Apex Legends’ roster. With a mix of mystery and elegance, a professional dancer even helped design the visuals for his unique abilities, bringing his animations to another level.
The Ambush Artist is a force to be reckoned with in season 10, using his microdrones to reveal his enemies and engage them. With him in the equation, you’ll have nowhere to hide.
Seer is yet another legend with a grim background. Respawn Entertainment unveiled his story in a series of teasers and the animated short “Metamorphosis.” He was born while a planet was exploding, bringing nothing but destruction.
Contrary to the other legends, Seer is the subject of mystery and doesn’t have many connections to the rest of the cast. It’s unclear what the future holds for him in the Apex Games.
Similar to other legends, though, Seer was introduced alongside a special bundle to purchase the Legendary Hearttrob skin, a R-99 skin with purple and gold coloring, and a moth-themed charm for 3,000 Apex coins instead of 4,850. Purchasing season 10’s battle pass also offers his common Heart of Gold skin.