ALGS cancels LAN playoffs due to COVID-19

With only one weekend remaining in the first split of the Apex Legends Global Series, ALGS organizers have made the decision to cancel the planned LAN playoffs for Split One. The move comes as global concerns surrounding COVID-19 rise once again, with spiking cases in several regions and the Omicron variant making holding a tournament “not possible.”

Due to the massive nature of the planned playoffs for the first split, featuring 40 different teams of three from several different regions, the organizers apparently didn’t feel they could guarantee competitor health and safety. It’s also possible that many potential sites for the event simply wouldn’t work due to different travel and quarantine situations on such short notice.

An update regarding the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs.



🗒️ https://t.co/E6JXluMuzt pic.twitter.com/xaVkHacFAP — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) December 3, 2021

Instead of the top 10 teams from NA, EMEA, and APAC North, with an additional five teams from South America and APAC South, the online playoffs will now feature the top 20 teams from each region competing in regional tournaments, much like last year’s ALGS season. And while the pros are certainly disappointed to see yet another postponement of LAN, most seem to agree it is ultimately the correct decision. Pro Apex Legends hasn’t been able to hold a LAN event since 2019.

Heartbreaking but understandable — Ryan (@ReptarRB) December 3, 2021

Mannnnnnnnnnn I understand just sad. 😭 — Brandon (@oh_Nocturnal) December 3, 2021

The news also came with the reassurance to fans and competitors that should conditions allow, ALGS still plans on holding LAN playoffs for the second split of Pro League.

The news does make things more immediately interesting for the teams on the lower end of the Pro League table, as several more spots just opened up for playoffs. Those who were once on the outside looking in now stand a good chance of playing for serious prize money if they can secure a top 20 finish. The first split regular season concludes this weekend, with games occurring in all regions beginning on Friday and ending on Sunday.