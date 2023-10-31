Is Alan Wake 2 on PS4 and Xbox One?

Will there be an awakening on PS4 & Xbox One?

There’s still an abundance of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users, so it’s only natural for those players to wonder if Alan Wake 2 is available to them or not.

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 is a technical powerhouse, as demonstrated by its PC specs, and is a true next-gen step up for the series.

While this is great news for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users with top rigs, it means last-gen owners might have to miss out. So let’s run you through the applicable platforms for Alan Wake 2 and if it includes PS4 and Xbox One.

Can you get Alan Wake 2 on Xbox One and Playstation 4?

Alan Wake 2 is merely a dream for last-gen owners. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake 2 cannot be purchased on Sony’s PS4 or Microsoft’s Xbox One.

In many ways, this should come as no surprise. As we’ve seen in the last couple of generations of gaming, eventually, last-gen hardware starts to become dated, and many developers opt to forego a multi-platform release of this magnitude.

This is evident with Alan Wake 2 as it can only be enjoyed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs that meet the requirements.

Will Alan Wake 2 be released on PS4 & Xbox One?

Neither Remedy Entertainment nor the game’s official FAQ has made any mention of a future release for Alan Wake 2.

If you want to play Alan Wake 2, I’m afraid you’ll have to bite the bullet and upgrade. On the plus side, if you do this, you should be able to play the “bigger, darker, and more gothic” project that the game’s director, Sam Lake, has in mind.