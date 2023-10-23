Alan Wake 2 system requirements: PC specs

Have you got the specs for the horrifying spectacle?

Alan Wake 2 looks to be following in the footsteps of other Remedy Entertainment games with its stylish presentation. So let’s check out the PC specs needed to play it.

The original Alan Wake atmosphere was chilling, and everything we’ve seen from Alan Wake 2 looks to be ramping things up a notch. Will this affect the game’s requirements and PC specs, though?

From eerie mist-plagued roads to anxiety-inducing darkness, there’s an array of effects, textures, and graphical nuances that will demand a lot from your PC. Without further ado, let’s check out the specs ahead of its release.

Alan Wake 2 minimum PC requirements

The game’s supernatural nature should look good no matter what. Image via Remedy Entertainment.

If you’re not too bothered about enjoying Alan Wake 2 to its fullest and best, then the minimum PC specs and requirements should satisfy your hunger:

OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 30

30 Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600

GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Preset: Low

Low VRAM: 6GB

6GB DLSS / FSR 2: Quality

Quality Storage: 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 recommended PC requirements

For an improved performance that will sharpen all aspects of Alan Wake 2 for you, the recommended specs are where it’s at:

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 1440 / 1080p

1440 / 1080p FPS: 30 / 60

30 / 60 Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT / GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT / GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Preset: Medium

Medium VRAM: 8GB

8GB DLSS / FSR 2: Balanced / Performance

Balanced / Performance Storage: 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 ultra PC requirements

If you’ve got the rig to support it, then you might want to consider the high-end, ultra requirements for Alan Wake 2. These are considered the recommended PC specs to truly enjoy Remedy’s vision for the sequel:

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60

60 Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT

GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics Preset: High

High VRAM: 12GB

12GB DLSS / FSR 2: Performance

Performance Storage: 90GB

If you’re looking to factor ray tracing into the equation, then there are also a few different recommended settings below for you to select.

Alan Wake 2 low ray tracing PC requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 30

30 Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Preset: Medium / Ray tracing low

Medium / Ray tracing low VRAM: 8GB

8GB DLSS / FSR 2: Quality

Quality Storage: 90GB

Alan Wake 2 medium ray tracing PC requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 60

60 Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Preset: Medium / Ray tracing medium / Path tracing on

Medium / Ray tracing medium / Path tracing on VRAM: 12GB

12GB DLSS / FSR 2: Quality

Quality Storage: 90GB

Alan Wake 2 high ray tracing PC requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60

60 Graphics: GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Preset: High / Ray tracing high / Path tracing on

High / Ray tracing high / Path tracing on VRAM: 16GB

16GB DLSS / FSR 2: Performance

Performance Storage: 90GB

