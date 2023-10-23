Alan Wake 2 system requirements: PC specs

Alan Wake 2 looks to be following in the footsteps of other Remedy Entertainment games with its stylish presentation. So let’s check out the PC specs needed to play it.
The original Alan Wake atmosphere was chilling, and everything we’ve seen from Alan Wake 2 looks to be ramping things up a notch. Will this affect the game’s requirements and PC specs, though?
From eerie mist-plagued roads to anxiety-inducing darkness, there’s an array of effects, textures, and graphical nuances that will demand a lot from your PC. Without further ado, let’s check out the specs ahead of its release.
Alan Wake 2 minimum PC requirements
If you’re not too bothered about enjoying Alan Wake 2 to its fullest and best, then the minimum PC specs and requirements should satisfy your hunger:
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600
- Graphics Preset: Low
- VRAM: 6GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Quality
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 recommended PC requirements
For an improved performance that will sharpen all aspects of Alan Wake 2 for you, the recommended specs are where it’s at:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 1440 / 1080p
- FPS: 30 / 60
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT / GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT
- Graphics Preset: Medium
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Balanced / Performance
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 ultra PC requirements
If you’ve got the rig to support it, then you might want to consider the high-end, ultra requirements for Alan Wake 2. These are considered the recommended PC specs to truly enjoy Remedy’s vision for the sequel:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 2160p
- FPS: 60
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT
- Graphics Preset: High
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Performance
- Storage: 90GB
If you’re looking to factor ray tracing into the equation, then there are also a few different recommended settings below for you to select.
Alan Wake 2 low ray tracing PC requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Graphics Preset: Medium / Ray tracing low
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Quality
- Storage: 90GB
Alan Wake 2 medium ray tracing PC requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 60
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070
- Graphics Preset: Medium / Ray tracing medium / Path tracing on
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Quality
- Storage: 90GB
Alan Wake 2 high ray tracing PC requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent
- Memory: 16GB
- Resolution: 2160p
- FPS: 60
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4080
- Graphics Preset: High / Ray tracing high / Path tracing on
- VRAM: 16GB
- DLSS / FSR 2: Performance
- Storage: 90GB